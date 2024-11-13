Princess Kate, Queen Mary and Meghan Markle show off their Christmas tree decorating skills

Christmas is fast approaching… The streets are aglow with lights, mince pies are on the menu, and advent calendars are jostling for attention in shop windows.

As the countdown looms, join HELLO! as we take a closer look at festive royals embracing the Christmas season with a spot of tree decorating. Keep scrolling to find out which royals have a knack for the wholesome tradition…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Queen Camilla Queen Camilla is the unofficial queen of tree decorating! Back in 2011, the royal was photographed helping to decorate a tree in Clarence House alongside children from the Helen and Douglas House and London Taxi Driver's Fund for Underprivileged Children. Clad in a sumptuous plum-hued velvet dress, Camilla, 77, appeared in her element, sprucing up the evergreen with a fur-lined Christmas stocking decoration.



2/ 7 © Getty Images The late Queen The late Queen Elizabeth II got into the spirit of things in December 2018 when she attached a bauble to a Christmas tree during the opening of the Queen Elizabeth II centre at CORAM. For the jolly occasion, King Charles' late mother donned an elegant teal coat dress and a matching hat complete with a velvet bloom.



3/ 7 © Getty Images The Norwegian royals Christmas in 2017 was a family affair for Princess Ingrid Alexandra and her parents Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit. The Norwegian royals, who cherish spending time together over the festive season, joined forces at the Royal Palace in Oslo to decorate a towering tree with an assortment of sparkling gold and red trinkets.



4/ 7 © Getty Images King Charles The monarch shared the festive joy when he hosted a Christmas party at Clarence House for ill children. During the event, he paused to help a young girl add a decoration to the spectacular tree adorned with glowing lights and star-shaped baubles.

5/ 7 © Netflix Meghan Markle The Duke and Duchess of Sussex love celebrating Christmas with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The couple, who now live in California, offered a rare insight into their festive family traditions when they released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan. In the show, they included a clip of Meghan decorating a ginormous Christmas tree at their rented house in Vancouver. The heartwarming video showed the mother-of-two using a step-ladder to wrap a never-ending string of fairy lights around their festive fir.



6/ 7 © Instagram / @detdanskekongehus The Danish royals Queen Mary and King Frederik delighted royal fans last year when they shared a clip of themselves decorating the Christmas tree at their family home, Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg in Copenhagen. The pair were joined by their children Prince Christian, Princess Isabella and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine who could be seen adding red candles and baubles.



