New picture from inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's house surfaces after celebration

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed guests into their stunning Montecito home for a heartfelt celebration, hosting a birthday party for Julian Zajfen, the husband of their close friend Kelly McKee Zajfen.

Prince Harry, 40, and his wife Meghan Markle, 43, proved themselves the perfect hosts as they opened the doors of their picturesque California residence, which they share with their two adorable children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the States in 2020

The joyous birthday celebration, held earlier this week, came just days after Harry and Meghan joined millions of families across the United States in celebrating Thanksgiving on 28 November.

The couple marked the holiday with their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, in the comfort of their Montecito home.

While guests for Thanksgiving likely included Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, who lives nearby, a source told HELLO! that the Sussexes also enjoyed the holiday "with friends, who are like family".

A glimpse into the recent birthday celebration was shared by Kelly McKee Zajfen on Instagram.

In the heartwarming photo, Julian and Kelly were seen sharing a sweet embrace in front of a large birthday cake adorned with candles.

The picture appears to have been taken inside Harry and Meghan's kitchen, adding a personal and cosy touch to the event. Harry and Meghan paid attention to every detail, ensuring Julian's day was unforgettable.

The birthday cake, beautifully decorated, featured the message, "Happy birthday Julian" in white icing.

Kelly, co-founder of Alliance of Moms, expressed her gratitude and affection in a touching Instagram post.

Her caption read: "My Love, may this trip around the [sun] bring you big pockets of joy and the knowing that you are so beyond loved and appreciated. We celebrate you not just today but every day."

The Zajfens are among the couple's closest friends, with Kelly previously praising Meghan's kindness and support through difficult times.

Back in October, the two best friends stepped out at a charity event for the Los Angeles Children's Hospital, looking like peas in a pod as they stunned in glamorous gowns.

Prince Harry and Meghan sat in their kitchen-diner

Meghan and Kelly became fast friends, and the Duchess of Sussex has supported her through the most challenging time in her life.

Tragically, Kelly's son George passed away in July 2022 after being found unresponsive in their home; he is survived by his twin sister, Lily.

Meghan joined forces with her husband Harry to raise money for children in foster care in honour of George with a tennis tournament held in September this year. They even renamed the event the George Zajfen Tennis Tournament in his memory.

Kelly wrote on Instagram that the "incredible day" was "full of emotions and lots of love"; she explained that the money from the event would "go directly to supporting children in foster care, ensuring they have the legal protections, resources and opportunities they deserve in honour of [their] beautiful son Georgie."

© Instagram Meghan and Kelly have a special friendship

She added: "Our community showed up in a big way and I'm in awe! Get ready for days of posting images of this magical afternoon because I have so many people to thank and shout from the rooftops just how amazing you all are!

"But first, to our presenting sponsors, the Archewell Foundation. Harry and Meghan, you have been such a guiding light for our family not just in the way you have shown up in friendship but how you have shown up through the incredible work the Archewell Foundation does every day.

"I'm in awe of your commitment to community and to friendship. On behalf of the Alliance for Children's Rights, we thank you. On behalf of our family, we love you."