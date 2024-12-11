Prince William left amused by little boy's portrait highlighting his beard and hairline

The Prince of Wales got well and truly into the Christmas spirit, as he joined military families for a festive lunch on Tuesday – and was presented with a gift of his own.

Prince William, 42, attended the seasonal event with the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, in his role as colonel-in-chief at Bulford, Wiltshire.

The future King made his way around the tables to speak with soldiers and their families before handing out bags of presents to children around a Christmas tree.

But William was also presented with two cards the children had made for him, as well as a portrait drawn by ten-year-old Karson Heighway.

The artwork depicted Prince wearing the same navy suit and burgundy jumper he sported for the engagement, as well as his beard and hairline – and it prompted a lot of laughter with William.

"Is that me?" he asked the youngster.

Chuckling and putting the picture in his pocket, he quipped: "I look like I have five nostrils."

© Getty Karson's drawing of William

Kejhan Sanganoo, seven, also presented William with a Christmas card he had made for him to the surprise of parents Aran and Mekeje Sanganoo.

The card, featuring stuck-on felt stars and Christmas trees, read: "Ho ho ho. Merry Christmas!"

Colour sergeant Aran Sanganoo said: "He was asking us about our plans for Christmas and what we are up to as a family.

"He was really happy with the card. We didn't know he was making it.

"I went to get him from the craft table here and saw he had the card for the Prince."

© Getty William chatted to soldiers and their families

The father-of-three also shared his plans for Christmas, revealing he would be spending the day with 45 members of his family "all in one room" but said they are "normally spread out".

And while William said he was looking forward to the big day, he told one family: "Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready."

© Getty The Prince handed out presents

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children are expected to spend the festive period with the King and Queen on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The family-of-five stepped out together last Friday for Kate's annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis adding their own thank you notes to the Kindness Tree.

Louis' handwritten note was dedicated to his maternal grandparents, Carole and Michael Middleton, with the six-year-old writing: "Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me."