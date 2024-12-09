Donald Trump reveals details of private conversation with Prince William

Donald Trump has claimed that he had a "great talk" with the Prince of Wales, as he revealed details about his private conversation with the future King in Paris on Saturday.

Prince William, 42, met with the US president-elect, 78, after the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in the French capital.

The pair had a meeting at the residence of the British ambassador in the Salon Jaune room.

And speaking to the New York Post, Mr Trump said he asked William about his father and his wife's health amid their cancer diagnoses.

King Charles is continuing with his treatment amid his public duties, while the Princess of Wales completed chemotherapy in September.

Mr Trump told the Post: "I had a great talk with the prince. And I asked him about his wife and he said she's doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad. We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk."

© Getty The pair during their meeting in Paris

Kate last appeared publicly last Friday to host her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, while King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the Emir of Qatar for a state visit last week.

Mr Trump then complimented William, adding: "He’s a good looking guy. He looked really, very handsome [on Saturday]. Some people look better in person? He looked great. He looked really nice, and I told him that."

WATCH: Donald Trump gives Prince William an unexpected compliment as pair meet at star-studded Notre Dame ceremony

At the meeting, the pair shook hands, before Mr Trump turned to reporters and said: "Wow, what a nice group".

Turning back and gesturing at William, he said: "Good man, this one" and later added: "He's doing a fantastic job."

William asked the president-elect if he had warmed up after the event and Mr Trump replied that he had and that "it was a beautiful ceremony".

© Getty William also met with First Lady Jill Biden

During their 40-minute meeting, the pair discussed a range of global issues but focused on the importance of the relationship between the UK and the US, with the President-elect sharing fond memories of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Kensington Palace said.

William last met Mr Trump in 2019 when the then-president made a state visit to the UK.

The Prince of Wales was joined at the ceremony by a number of European royals, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg, and King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium.