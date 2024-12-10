Prince William looks identical to son Prince Louis in adorable Christmas photo

Prince William stepped out alongside his adorable three children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte on Friday to support the Princess of Wales at her annual Together at Christmas carol concert.

Whilst royal fans often compare the Prince of Wales' likeness with that of his eldest son and fellow future King of England, Prince George, one adorable unearthed photo shows that he was almost identical to his youngest son, Prince Louis.

© Julian Parker William is the image of his young son

Back in 1987, five-year-old Prince William was pictured leaving the Christmas Day service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, alongside his cousins Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, and Lord Frederick Windsor.

© Mark Cuthbert Louis has inherited his father's charisma

In the adorable snap, William wore a baby blue duffle coat with long white socks and black loafers. His demeanour is much like his cheeky son's as he beamed and waved to the crowds.

Princess Zara also has striking similarities to Princess Charlotte i her red coat

Meanwhile, little Zara donned a bright red Christmassy coat not unlike the various red coats we have seen Princess Charlotte wear over the years. Most recently, the little princess was seen sporting a cherry-red coat whilst attending Kate's carol concert on Friday.

Incredible Royal Lookalikes

Whilst William's resemblance to his young son is uncanny, there is another family member royal fans often compare him to.

Michael Middleton, Kate's father, has striking similarities to his grandson. "He looks exactly like Grandpa Middleton," one eager royal fan commented alongside a photo of Louis. Another fan added: "Prince Louis looks like a replica of Michael Middleton." A third chimed in: "I've always thought that!"

A split image of Eugenie and the Queen Mother

Another royal lookalike that cannot go unnoticed is Princess Eugenie and her great-grandmother, the late Queen Mother.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

The Queen Mother passed away when Eugenie was 12 years old, but the pair appeared to have the sweetest bond.

In a photo of a 29-year-old Elizabeth, her resemblance to her granddaughter is so striking, both sharing the same deep chestnut locks, big, beautiful eyes, and face shape.