Prince Louis and Princess Kate's sweet moment at carol concert didn't go unnoticed

Prince Louis was on his very best behaviour when he joined his elder siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte at their mother's annual Christmas carol concert on Friday.

Melting hearts as they stepped out to support their mum, the Princess of Wales, there were many sweet and tender moments between the Wales family.

© Getty Prince Louis with the Princess of Wales at the Together At Christmas carol service on Friday

However, there was one sweet detail that almost went unnoticed. During the service, Prince Louis was seen sidling up close to his mum Kate as they sang carols.

The gap between six-year-old Loius and Charlotte, nine, was evident as the Prince chose to stand up close next to Princess Kate. See the image below…

© Getty Prince Louis stood close to his mum Kate during the service

Held at Westminster Abbey, the festive event brought the royal family together in celebration of Christmas, and the young royals certainly stole the spotlight.

The young royal went on to leave notes on a "kindness tree" erected as part of the carol service dedicated to those "who have shown love, kindness and empathy to others in their communities".

They all arrived clutching their red tags and Louis could be seen with the handwritten words: "Thank you to granny and grandpa because they have played games with me."

It is thought the message refers to Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, who are known to be hands-on grandparents.

The siblings were all smiles as they joined other members of the royal family for the special evening.

The event, Together at Christmas, spearheaded by Princess Kate, celebrates community heroes and those who make a difference in their local areas.

© Getty The children are growing up fast

Despite the health challenges Kate has faced in what her husband the Prince of Wales recently described as a "brutal" year, the royal appeared to be in great spirits as she hosted the event surrounded by her loved ones.

The event forms part of Kate's gradual return to public duties after finishing chemotherapy treatment in the summer.

This event was the fourth time Kate has staged her Together At Christmas carol service, which is supported by The Royal Foundation.