Prince William reveals Christmas plans with 45 family members - guests revealed
William with Mercian regiment and Waleses on Christmas Day 2023© Getty

The British royal family traditionally gather at Sandringham

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales has revealed how he's looking forward to celebrating Christmas with 45 people this year, as the royals are set to gather for the festivities at Sandringham House in the coming weeks.

Prince William shared his plans as he attended a seasonal event for families of 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, in his role as colonel-in-chief, at Bulford, Wiltshire, on Tuesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, are expected to join the King and Queen and extended family for a traditional royal Christmas at Charles's private estate in Norfolk.

Upon arrival at Picton Barracks, William met regimental mascot Private Derby XXXIII, an 18-month-old Swaledale before meeting soldiers and their families and handing out bags of presents to children around a Christmas tree. Watch below...

WATCH: Prince William makes a furry friend during festive outing

He told one family: "Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready."

He added he was looking forward to spending the big day with 45 members of his family "all in one room" but said they are "normally spread out".

The Prince also revealed to Leah St Clair-Lewis, from the WRVS, that he would be "enjoying walks with his dogs at Sandringham".

With the King and Queen, and the Wales family making up the first 7 guests, HELLO! takes a look at which other family members William is likely to celebrate Christmas with this year.

1/11

James, Earl of Wessex standing with Lady Louise Windsor; behind them are the Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne© Mark Cuthbert

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and children

The King's youngest brother is usually accompanied by his wife, Sophie, and their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 16. Lady Louise will likely travel down to Norfolk from Scotland, where she is currently studying for her English degree at the University of St Andrews.

2/11

couple strolling to church © Getty Images

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence

The monarch's sister, Princess Anne, and her husband rarely miss the family gathering, with the pair sporting scarves from the King's Highgrove estate last year – thought to be a Christmas present.

3/11

Andrew and Sarah on Christmas Day 2023© Getty

The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York

The disgraced Duke of York stepped back from public duties in 2019 amid his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, but he usually makes a public appearance on Christmas Day with his family members. Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York was among the surprise guests last year, after being invited by her former brother-in-law.

4/11

Isla, Peter and Savannah on Christmas Day 2022

Peter Phillips and children

The King's nephew missed the celebrations last year but he's a regular at Sandringham for Christmas, along with his daughters, Savannah and Isla. It remains to be seen whether Peter will be joined by his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, who has attended several royal events this year.

5/11

parents and daughter looking smart outside church © Getty Images

Mike and Zara Tindall and children

Equestrian Zara shares a close bond with her uncle Charles and in recent years we've seen Mike and Zara joined by their daughters, Mia and Lena. The youngsters usually steal the show with their cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis. Mike and Zara also have a three-year-old son, Lucas, but he's not likely to be present at the church service.

6/11

Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022© Getty

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The King's nieces are usually invited to join the family for Christmas, with Beatrice and Edoardo just months away from welcoming their second baby. The couple are parents to three-year-old Sienna, and Edoardo has an eight-year-old son, Wolfie, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang. Wolfie joined Beatrice and Edoardo at church on Christmas Day 2022.


7/11

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank attend church on Christmas Day 2023© Getty

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

The couple are likely to be among the guests, along with their young sons, August, three, and one-year-old Ernest.

8/11

Samuel Chatto, Arthur Chatto and Lady Sarah Chatto attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral © Getty

Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto and children

The King is very close to his artist cousin and she and her husband, Daniel, are likely to be joined by their sons, Arthur, who is in the Royal Marines, and ceramicist Samuel.  

9/11

Samuel Chatto, Lady Sarah Chatto, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, and the Earl of Snowdon attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk© Joe Giddens - PA Images

David Armstrong-Jones and children

Lady Sarah's brother, the 2nd Earl of Snowdon, has also previously joined the family in Norfolk for the festivities, along with his children, jewellery designer Lady Margarita and musician Charles.

10/11

queen camilla and tom parker bowles © Dave Benett

Tom Parker Bowles and children

Queen Camilla's son, food writer Tom Parker Bowles – who has two children – revealed he is on the guest list for the first time after the King and Queen’s difficult year, with Charles and daughter-in-law Kate both diagnosed with cancer.

"My mum said 'I'd love you to come, I haven't had Christmas with you for a long time'," he told the Daily Telegraph.

11/11

Laura and Harry Lopes© Getty

Laura and Harry Lopes and children

Queen Camilla's daughter Laura could also be among the guests along with her husband, Harry, daughter Eliza and twin sons, Gus and Louis.

