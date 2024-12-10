Prince William reveals Christmas plans with 45 family members - guests revealed

The Prince of Wales has revealed how he's looking forward to celebrating Christmas with 45 people this year, as the royals are set to gather for the festivities at Sandringham House in the coming weeks.

Prince William shared his plans as he attended a seasonal event for families of 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment, in his role as colonel-in-chief, at Bulford, Wiltshire, on Tuesday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, are expected to join the King and Queen and extended family for a traditional royal Christmas at Charles's private estate in Norfolk.

Upon arrival at Picton Barracks, William met regimental mascot Private Derby XXXIII, an 18-month-old Swaledale before meeting soldiers and their families and handing out bags of presents to children around a Christmas tree. Watch below...

He told one family: "Am I ready for Christmas? No, no way am I ready."

He added he was looking forward to spending the big day with 45 members of his family "all in one room" but said they are "normally spread out".

The Prince also revealed to Leah St Clair-Lewis, from the WRVS, that he would be "enjoying walks with his dogs at Sandringham".

With the King and Queen, and the Wales family making up the first 7 guests, HELLO! takes a look at which other family members William is likely to celebrate Christmas with this year.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and children The King's youngest brother is usually accompanied by his wife, Sophie, and their children, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 16. Lady Louise will likely travel down to Norfolk from Scotland, where she is currently studying for her English degree at the University of St Andrews.

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence The monarch's sister, Princess Anne, and her husband rarely miss the family gathering, with the pair sporting scarves from the King's Highgrove estate last year – thought to be a Christmas present.

The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York The disgraced Duke of York stepped back from public duties in 2019 amid his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, but he usually makes a public appearance on Christmas Day with his family members. Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York was among the surprise guests last year, after being invited by her former brother-in-law.

Peter Phillips and children The King's nephew missed the celebrations last year but he's a regular at Sandringham for Christmas, along with his daughters, Savannah and Isla. It remains to be seen whether Peter will be joined by his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, who has attended several royal events this year.

Mike and Zara Tindall and children Equestrian Zara shares a close bond with her uncle Charles and in recent years we've seen Mike and Zara joined by their daughters, Mia and Lena. The youngsters usually steal the show with their cousins, George, Charlotte and Louis. Mike and Zara also have a three-year-old son, Lucas, but he's not likely to be present at the church service.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The King's nieces are usually invited to join the family for Christmas, with Beatrice and Edoardo just months away from welcoming their second baby. The couple are parents to three-year-old Sienna, and Edoardo has an eight-year-old son, Wolfie, from his previous relationship with Dara Huang. Wolfie joined Beatrice and Edoardo at church on Christmas Day 2022.



Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank The couple are likely to be among the guests, along with their young sons, August, three, and one-year-old Ernest.

Lady Sarah and Daniel Chatto and children The King is very close to his artist cousin and she and her husband, Daniel, are likely to be joined by their sons, Arthur, who is in the Royal Marines, and ceramicist Samuel.

David Armstrong-Jones and children Lady Sarah's brother, the 2nd Earl of Snowdon, has also previously joined the family in Norfolk for the festivities, along with his children, jewellery designer Lady Margarita and musician Charles.

Tom Parker Bowles and children Queen Camilla's son, food writer Tom Parker Bowles – who has two children – revealed he is on the guest list for the first time after the King and Queen's difficult year, with Charles and daughter-in-law Kate both diagnosed with cancer. "My mum said 'I'd love you to come, I haven't had Christmas with you for a long time'," he told the Daily Telegraph.

Laura and Harry Lopes and children Queen Camilla's daughter Laura could also be among the guests along with her husband, Harry, daughter Eliza and twin sons, Gus and Louis.