Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie pictured after pulling out of family Christmas
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie arrive at Buckingham Palace

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie pictured after pulling out of family Christmas

The York royals will not be spending Christmas Day with their royal family in Sandringham this year

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
5 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie reunited at Buckingham Palace on Thursday to join members of the royal family at the King's pre-Christmas lunch

The York sisters were joined by their husbands, with Beatrice arriving separately alongside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Eugenie with her husband, Jack Brooksbank

Despite the family reunion, some members of the royal family were noticeably absent at the King's lunch. 

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive for King Charles III's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London. © Getty
Princess Beatrice arriving at Buckingham Palace with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The Duke of York pulled out of the occasion this week as he continues to be dogged by his links to an alleged Chinese spy.

Prince Andrew decided not to attend the gathering after speaking to his ex-wife and close friend Sarah, Duchess of York, according to a source.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank arrive for King Charles III's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London.© Getty
Princes Eugenie arrived with her husband, Jack Brooksbank

The Prince and Princess of Wales, along with their three children George, Charlotte and Louis, were also absent from the Buckingham Palace soirée, as they are believed to have already arrived at Sandringham for their Christmas break. 

Beatrice and Eugenie's presence at the Palace comes after both sisters announced they would not be spending Christmas with their family members in Sandringham, as per tradition. 

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank arrive for King Charles III's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London.© Getty
The royal couple's son August Brooksbank appeared to be in the back, wearing a Santa hat

Each year, the late Queen Elizabeth II hosted her entire royal family at her beloved Sandringham Estate on Christmas Day (a tradition continued by King Charles). 

Princess Eugenie arrives for King Charles III's Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, London. © Getty
Princess Eugenie looked beautiful for the festive occasion

Instead, HELLO! understands the York sisters are set to spend the festive season with their respective in-laws, marking the first time they have done so since their marriages. 

A quiet Christmas for Princess Beatrice 

Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo were expecting their second child together; a sibling for their daughter Sienna, and Edoardo's son Wolfie from a previous relationship. 

The pregnant royal's absence at the annual royal Christmas walkabout will no doubt be felt by royal fans who line the walk from Sandringham to St Mary Magdalene Church, in hopes of spotting the Princess' blooming baby bump. 

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Christopher Woolf attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church© Joe Giddens - PA Images
Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and his son Christopher Woolf attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in 2023

The stylish royal never fails to delight on 25 December with her immaculate winter wardrobe, as does her sister, Princess Eugenie, who is yet to bring her two sons August and Ernest for their first Christmas walkabout debut.

