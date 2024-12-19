Why the Prince and Princess of Wales missed festive Buckingham Palace lunch

The Prince and Princess of Wales missed King Charles' pre-Christmas lunch on Thursday.

While the monarch hosted wider members of the royal family at his annual festive gathering at Buckingham Palace, Prince William and Princess Kate did not attend.

HELLO! understands that while the Prince and Princess of Wales will not be attending the wider luncheon at the palace today, they are looking forward to spending time with the family, as usual, in Sandringham over Christmas.

The family are already in Norfolk, as they always planned to be, following the children breaking up from school.

The royal couple missed the festive lunch on Thursday

Their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis broke up from school last week following Princess Kate's annual Christmas carol concert which took place at Westminster Abbey on 6 December.

Also missing the festive occasion was Prince Andrew. News of his absence from the festive event was reported just days after it was confirmed that the Duke and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York, will not join the royals at Sandringham for Christmas amid the Chinese 'spy' scandal.

Andrew hit the headlines once again last week after a High Court hearing revealed alleged Chinese spy Yang Tengbo, who was banned from the UK, was said to have been a "close" confidant of Andrew. Mr Yang, who was named after an anonymity order was lifted on Monday, has insisted it was "entirely untrue" to claim he was involved in espionage and that he has "done nothing wrong or unlawful".

Prince Andrew won't make an appearance at the King's pre-Christmas lunch

In a statement released last Friday, the Duke's office said Andrew "ceased all contact" with the then-unnamed businessman when concerns were first raised about him. Andrew met Mr Yang through "official channels" with "nothing of a sensitive nature ever discussed".

On Christmas day, the Waleses are expected to join the monarch and his wife Queen Camilla as they lead the royals at the morning service at St. Mary Magdalene church.

Charles and Camilla will lead the royals on Christmas Day

Extended family members often include the King's nieces and nephew - Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips – and their respective families.