Princess Anne shines on stage in velvet dress to accept lifetime achievement award

Princess Anne beamed with pride as she was honoured with a lifetime achievement award on behalf of the British Equestrian Media Association at the London Horse Show on Wednesday night.

The Princess Royal, 74, looked beautiful dressed in a rich velvet dress in a royal blue hue. Embossed with gold woven details, Anne's striking jacket boasted an all-over paisley print.

The ever-fashionable princess layered her ruffled neck-tie blouse with a matching navy blue scarf, adding a pop of red to her look with a slick of Hollywood red lipstick.

As expected, the royal swept her hair into a neatly pinned French roll with lots of volume; her go-to hairstyle for the last four decades. On X (formerly Twitter) royal fans were quick to comment on the mother-of-two's glittering achievement.

"A very special moment at the London International Horse Show as Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal is presented with the British Equestrian Media Association Lifetime Achievement Award by Rupert Bell, the BEMA Chairman," penned the London Horse Show.

"This is magic," replied a royal fan, as another wrote: "Fabulous. Great idea, especially after her recent accident involving a horse when we saw her out working a week later with black eyes. Congratulations Princess Anne. Seriously well deserved."

Princess Anne's lifelong love of equestrianism

The Princess Royal undoubtedly inherited her love for equestrianism from her late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Anne is an accomplished horsewoman who was the first British royal to compete at the Olympics, participating in the 1976 Games in Montreal.

© Getty Images Princess Anne is a skilled and experienced horsewoman

Her daughter Zara – who has previously rode for Great Britain - spoke about the family’s obsession with horses in an interview in 2023. "Our horses are in our family," she told People.

© Clive Postlethwaite/Shutterstock Princess Anne encourages her daughter Zara as she rides a horse for the first time (1987)

"There's always discussions about performances and things like that," adding: "There's horses in her life and she does a bit of breeding as well."

© William Lovelace Anne competed in the Montreal Olympics

Her award from the British Equestrian Media Association comes just six months after the royal was hospitalised following an accident involving one of her beloved horses, in which the Princess "sustained minor injuries and concussion" consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.