Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are identical to mum Sarah in Christmas photo

When it comes to Christmas the British royal family's traditions look like they could appear in a story book from their annual walkabout at Sandringham to their incredible outfits.

One royal pair whose adorable festive moments are punctuated with particularly glorious festive garb is Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. In an uneathed photo from 1997, the pair were the image of their mother, Sarah Ferguson.

1/ 5 © UK Press The sweet moment took place during the annual walkabout at Sandringham when Beatrice was nine and Eugenie was just seven-years-old. The sister-duo donned bright green skirts, velvet long-sleeved tops and matching velvet hats. The combination of their velvetine looks, paired with black tights and chunky boots isn't too dissimilar to something Sarah Ferguson would be seen wearing. There are so many gorgeous festive fashion moments of the pair through the years, keep scrolling as we take a look back at our favourites…

2/ 5 © Tim Graham December 1995 When Beatrice was seven and Eugenie five they attended a pantomime production of Cinderella In Aid Of Children in Crisis, of which the Duchess is patron. For the special occasion The pair looked so adorable, both wearing festive tartan skirts and velvet jackets. Eldest Beatrice wore a matching black velvet hat on her head, meanwhile little Eugenie, who had a short bob, wore strands of her locks in a sweet 'top knot' up on her head. The girls wore white tights and black shoes to complete their gogeous festive outfits. So sweet!

3/ 5 © Tim Graham December 1998 The York sisters were mini ballerinas back in 1998 when they attended A Christmas Extravaganza at the Theatre Royal In Drury Lane, in aid of the children's charity. This time, the girls looked like they belonged on stage as they were photographed wearing black character skirts adorned with colourful ribbons, pink ballet cardigans and ballet socks with ballet shoes. They also had their hair scraped back into perfect ballet buns.

4/ 5 © Paul Ashton - PA Images December 1999 Aged 11 and nine, Beatrice and Eugenie were the picture of Christmas when they once again headed out on their annual Christmas walkabout at Sandringham. This time, the girls wore the same outfits but in different colours, Beatrice in a soft tuquoise hue while Eugenie wore a pretty lilac shade. On their heads, the sister-duo donned matching black velvet hats and were all smiles as they collected gifts and flowers from the crowds.

5/ 5 © UK Press December 2001 This year saw the teenage sisters once again channel their mother. Beatrice, aged 13 wore chic cream skirt and forest green jacket. Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie, aged 11, looked graceful wearing a navy blue two-piece. The A-line skirt featured two chunky cream stripes on the bottom, keep the sisters' loks so in-sync.





