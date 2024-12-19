Duchess Sophie turns heads in the brightest trousers we've seen a royal wear

The Duchess of Edinburgh lit up Surrey on Wednesday, stepping out to visit The Lighthouse, a community charity which hosts a range of creative projects to support, encourage and empower those who find themselves in need.

Dressed in a suitably festive ensemble, the wife of Prince Edward looked radiant as she paired a berry-red blouse from Soler London with elf-green trousers from Emilia Wicksted.

WATCH: Duchess Sophie's best fashion moments

The Duchess' beautiful breezy blouse featured a ruffled pie-crust neckline, which paired perfectly with her longline plum-hued coat from luxury womenswear designer, Vince. Adding to her Christmas-themed ensemble, the mother-of-two slipped into killer heel boots from Jimmy Choo.

© Getty The Duchess exuded elegance in her vibrant festive ensemble

The statement heels have sharply pointed toes and rest on the brand's sculptural droplet heels, which are lacquered for a high-shine finish - a masterclass in modern glamour.

© Getty The royal rocked a plum-hued blouse with bold green trousers

Beaming as she helped volunteers to serve food and spent time talking with beneficiaries, the Duchess looked radiant thanks to a natural beauty glow and a soft, bouncy blowdry.

A Duchess in green

The royal's vibrant trousers aren't the only green-hued garment she has in her wardrobe.

In May this year, Duchess Sophie threw a sartorial curveball when she stepped out wearing olive-green flared trousers - a fun and flamboyant change from her usual neutrals. Joining her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, for an official visit to Golspie in Sutherland, the royal paired her striking green trousers from Galvan with a camel-hued blazer from Max Mara and striped Breton T-shirt from Frame.

© Jane Barlow - PA Images Duchess Sophie turned heads in her green trousers in May

The 59-year-old royal's outfit proved divisive amongst royal style fans, with her polarising green trousers sparking up several conversations on social media. While many loved Sophie's brave and bold fashion choice, many questioned the styling of her look. "This is a mishmash of different coloured pieces all put together."

Others rushed to Sophie's defence, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to share supportive messages. "I like how Duchess Sophie matches the colours just shades lighter," wrote one fan. "Sophie always looks great."

The Duchess of Edinburgh's charity work

Sophie became the Lighthouse's Patron in November 2022, and according to the website, she "regularly gives time volunteering at The Lighthouse and has been a huge encouragement to the team of volunteers.

© Getty Sophie spent time with charity volunteers, and helped out in The Lighthouse Kitchen

"Her Royal Highness is a passionate advocate for those disadvantaged by circumstance, disability or inequality, and is an enormously valued champion in her role as the charity’s Patron."