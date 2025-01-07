Queen Mary dazzles in resplendent gown alongside husband King Fredrik at glamorous New Years celebration

Queen Mary was a vision on Tuesday when she stepped out wearing the most glorious gown for a special New Year's celebration.

The Danish Queen, 52, was joined by her husband, King Frederick, to host a New Year's reception for the armed forces and the emergency management agency at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen.

For the occasion, Mary was a vision, donning a figure-flattering gown by Julie Fagerholdt. The stunning satin number was an elegant shade of silver and featured a waist-cinching panel in a beautiful pattern.

The long-sleeved top was complete with a keyhole cut-out, secured with a glittering brooch that previously belonged to Queen Josefina.

© Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima Mary rewore a gorgeous gown she had donned twice before

This isn't the first time Mary has worn this dazzling gown; she has worn variations of the Julie Fagerholdt piece twice before. The first was in 2008 when, instead of the pattern-free top, the entire gown featured the same elegant pattern as the skirt, complete with a cropped jacket in the same motif. Mary accessorised the gown with a pair of crisp white gloves.

The second time the royal was seen wearing the brilliant number was in 2023, when she donned the gown in the same form as this year but kept the classic white gloves from its early noughties appearance.

© Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima King Frederik X and Queen Mary of Denmark arrive at the royal couple's New Year's reception for officers from the armed forces and the emergency management agency at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen

This year, Mary completed the ensemble with a pair of dramatic oversized earrings belonging to Princess Caroline.

As for her hair, the Danish royal deviated from her iconic intricate updo and left her raven tresses to flow freely, the strands pulled back to perfectly frame her face.

Mary's New Year's wardrobe

Mary has certainly not disappointed with her New Year's fashion, ringing in the year at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

© Getty Images Queen Mary and King Frederik arrive at the Royal Couple's New Year's reception and New Year's gala at Christian VII's Palace at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen

This time, the Queen opted for a striking velvet gown in a royal shade of deep teal. The number featured impeccable lace sleeves and a chic high neckline.

Completing her New Year's ensemble, Mary added her Danish Emerald Parure tiara – a jewel that is typically reserved for the Queen.