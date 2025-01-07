King Frederik reunites with brother Prince Joachim after spending Christmas apart

A royal reunion! King Frederik was pictured with his brother, Prince Joachim, for the first time since the siblings spent Christmas apart.

The Danish royal palace shared a new photo of the pair as King Frederik and his wife, Queen Mary, held a New Year's reception at Christiansborg Palace on Tuesday.

Prince Joachim, 55, was among the 1,000 guests at the event, which included officers from the armed forces, representatives of major national organisations and the king and queen's royal patronages.

The picture showed Frederik, 56, grinning broadly at Joachim as the brothers shook hands. Joachim was at the reception in his capacity as a military industry attaché at the Danish Embassy in Washington D.C.

King Frederik greeting his brother Prince Joachim at the reception

The prince and his wife, Princess Marie, moved to the US in September 2023 when he took up the position. The couple previously resided in Paris where Joachim worked at the Danish Embassy.

While King Frederik and Queen Mary spent Christmas at Marselisborg Castle in Aarhus, with their four children and Queen Margrethe, Joachim, Marie and their kids, Count Henrik, 15, and Countess Athena, 12, celebrated with French-born Marie's family instead.

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie at the New Year's gala on 1 January

Joachim and Marie also attended the New Year's gala dinner at Amalienborg Palace on 1 January – which Frederik and Mary hosted for the first time of their reign.

Marie looked elegant in a midnight blue velvet gown with the diamond floral tiara, while her sister-in-law Mary wowed in a forest green lace and velvet dress with the Danish Emerald Parure tiara.

Royal milestone

For the reception on 7 January, Queen Mary opted for a dove blue gown by Julie Fagerholdt, which has been in her wardrobe since 2008.

And for the diplomatic reception on Monday, the Australian-born queen brought back a gold brocade dress, from Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman, which she wore during a visit to Greenland last summer.

Queen Mary wowed in gold brocade gown

King Frederik and Queen Mary are just a week away from marking the first year of their reign.

Frederik was proclaimed King of Denmark on 14 January 2024 following his mother Queen Margrethe's shock abdication 52 years into her reign.

The couple are parents to Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 17, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, who turn 14 on 8 January.

