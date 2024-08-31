Princess Sofia models white silky wedding guest dress and towering platforms

Princess Sofia of Sweden joined her husband Prince Carl Philip and other royals at Geiranger in Norway to celebrate Princess Märtha Louise 's wedding with Durek Verrett.

Attendees were asked to dress in smart attire, with female guests encouraged to dress in long ball gowns and avoid the colour white, while male guests were asked to wear tuxedos.

© Alamy She was spotted arriving with Crown Princess Victoria

Sofia appeared to have stretched the rules, as she was pictured entering the wedding tent at four-star Hotel Union in an orange and ivory frock.

Designed by Estonian brand Lilli Jahilo, the 'Maxima Silk Gown' features long sleeves and a fitted waist in a sunny orange, while the pleated A-line skirt fades into white at the bottom. Not only is the colour normally reserved for the bride, but it is also a risky choice in the grassy surroundings, which could be why Sofia was spotted draping the ends over her arm.

© Getty Princess Sofia wore an orange and white ombre gown



This gave fans a glimpse of her towering platform heels in a neutral ecru shade. She wore her brunette hair in soft curls and pinned the top section back in a half-updo, while her husband cut a dashing figure in a black tux as he held her cream clutch bag.

Sofia's wedding guest dress was recycled from two years ago when she stepped out at the 2022 Nobel Laureates Dinner at the Royal Palace in Stockholm.

© Getty Crown Princess Victoria looked stunning in orange



At the time, she teamed it with a Bottega Veneta knot Intrecciato cream leather clutch, her signature Charlotte Olympia Debbie Patent Leather Pumps, Belgium jeweller's Bigli Jewels Infinity Earrings and her Palmette Tiara.

© Getty Norway royals such as King Harald and Queen Sonja were pictured in folk costume ahead of the wedding

She wore the latter on her wedding day with emerald settings, but she swapped them out for pearls in 2022.

Norway wedding

© Robin Utrecht/dana press/Shutterstock Martha Louise and Durek Verrett got married on 31 August at Hotel Union in Geiranger, Norway



Märtha Louise and shaman Durek – who got engaged in California in 2022 – tied the knot on 31 August at Hotel Union in Geiranger. The ceremony was led by parish priest Margit Lovise Holte and included hymns such as 'Amazing Grace' and 'Open the eyes of my heart Lord', and a bible reading by the bride's brother Crown Prince Haakon.

Pastor Michael B. Beckwith, who has appeared on Oprah Winfrey's Super Soul podcast, gave a greeting.

MThey were joined by 350 guests, including close friends and family such as the bride's parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, her brother Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel of Sweden.

© Alamy The couple raised a toast with their guests during their boat party on Friday



Following their ceremony, which saw them exchange personal vows, newlyweds Märtha Louise and Durek posed for an exclusive first photo for HELLO!, showing off the bride's 18th birthday tiara and the groom's chic gold and black attire.

It marked the third day of wedding celebrations, which began on Thursday with a meet-and-greet party at Hotel 1904 in Alesund. On Friday, they enjoyed a scenic cruise along Norway's fjords, before hosting a Latin American-themed party where the couple hit the dancefloor. See their dance...

