Princess Sofia of Sweden captured in exquisite portrait to mark 40th birthday

Princess Sofia of Sweden turned 40 on Friday, and to mark the occasion, a dazzling new portrait of the royal was released.

The mother-to-be has never looked more glamorous, posing up a storm in a resplendent red satin gown during a recent photoshoot and interview with Vogue Scandinavia. The vibrant dress featured a dramatic, structured strapless top and was paired with a silver bangle.

© Hasse Nielsen Princess Sofia posed for a glorious portrait to mark her 40th birthday

Sofia's brunette locks were styled immaculately, framing her camera-ready face beautifully. As for her dazzling makeup, the Swedish princess opted for a subtle look that elevated her natural beauty, comprising light touches of mascara, pink lipstick, and warm bronzer.

As for how Sofia, 39 — who is expecting her fourth child with her husband, Prince Carl Philip — is going to mark the incredible milestone, she told the publication: "I'm going to be quite highly pregnant.

"So, I think a bigger birthday party will wait a little bit. So probably just with my closest friends and family. I would not change where I am at all. I'm in a very happy place in life."

Photographer Hasse Nielsen, responsible for the beautiful shot, has captured numerous special moments for various European royals. He previously photographed Queen Mary and King Frederik in a series of exquisite portraits ahead of the Queen's 50th birthday in February last year.

Sofia and Carl announced the exciting news that they were expecting their latest arrival back in September, following the wedding of Princess Martha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett.

The loved-up couple are already doting parents to Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.