Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip announce they're expecting fourth baby after attending Princess Martha Louise's wedding

The Swedish royal palace has shared the happy news that Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are expecting their fourth child!

In an Instagram post on Monday, the court shared that the princess, 39, is "doing well" and the baby is due in February 2025. It added that there will be no changes to Sofia's schedule this autumn.

The announcement comes just two days after Carl Philip, 45, and Sofia attended Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and shaman Durek Verrett's wedding in Geiranger, Norway.

The couple were joined by Carl Philip's sister, Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel.

Sofia looked beautiful in an orange and white ombre pleated gown by Lilli Jahilo for the ceremony, while her sister-in-law Victoria wowed in a coral one-shouldered dress by Christer Lindarw.

© Getty Princess Sofia wore an orange and white ombre gown

Carl Philip and Sofia, who married in Stockholm in 2015, are already parents to three sons - Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.

© Instagram The couple are expecting their fourth child

Gabriel's seventh birthday fell on 31 August – the same day as Martha Louise's nuptials – with proud parents, Carl Philip and Sofia, sharing a sweet photo of their smiling blonde haired, blue-eyed son, writing: "Today our beloved Gabriel turns 7 years!"

The tot will be eighth in line to the throne behind his or her big brother, Julian, and the baby girl or boy will not be styled HRH, in line with the decision made by King Carl XVI Gustaf in 2019.

The Swedish monarch decided that Carl Philip and Sofia's children, as well as Princess Madeleine and Chris O'Neill's three children, would no longer be styled HRH as they are not expected to carry out royal duties in future.

© Getty The couple with their sons at Prince Julian's christening in 2021

Madeleine and Chris have Princess Leonore, ten, Prince Nicolas, eight, and Princess Adrienne, six, with the family recently moving back to Sweden after living in Florida in the US.

Crown Princess Victoria is heir to the Swedish throne, followed by her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

