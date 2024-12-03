Princess Sofia reveals how pregnancy has affected her big 40th celebrations

Princess Sofia of Sweden has spoken candidly about how her pregnancy has affected her ahead of her milestone 40th birthday on 6 December.

During a new video interview with Vogue Scandinavia, Sofia, 39, who is expecting her fourth child with her husband Prince Carl Philip, revealed that she won't celebrate with a large party seeing as she's heavily pregnant.

© Getty Images The Swedish royal is expecting her fourth child

Sharing an update, she said: "I'm going to be quite highly pregnant. So, I think a bigger birthday party will wait a little bit. So probably just with my closest friends and family. I would not change where I am at all. I'm in a very happy place in life."

Elsewhere, Sofia opened up about her royal duties and her positive outlook on life. She explained how she meets up with civil society organisations, businesses and industries – all of whom are looking to bring about positive change.

© Shutterstock Princess Sofia will celebrate her 40th on 6 December

She said: "In a world that can feel quite dark I know a lot of amazing things are happening. I can completely understand that sometimes it doesn’t feel like the world is going forward, but it does."

Sofia and her husband revealed that they were expecting their fourth child on 2 September. They announced their joyous family news on social media via their official Instagram page. At the time, they said that the Princess was "doing well" and that their bundle of joy is due in February 2025.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: A who's who of the Swedish royals

The loved-up couple are already doting parents to Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three.

© Instagram Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden tied the knot in 2015

Their newest arrival will be eighth in line to the throne. They will not be styled HRH as per King Carl XVI Gustaf's decision in 2019. He decided that Prince Carl Philip and Princess Madeleine's children would no longer be styled as such given that they would not be expected to carry out royal duties in the future.

© Shutterstock Princess Sofia with Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip tied the knot in 2015 at the royal chapel in Stockholm. Following their ceremony, they celebrated with a lavish reception complete with dinner and dancing.

They welcomed their first child, Prince Alexander, in 2016, their second son, Prince Gabriel in 2017 and youngest, Prince Julian, in 2021.

© Getty Images The Swedish royals at Prince Julian's baptism

While the royal couple don't tend to speak about their family life, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip candidly spoke about how they juggle parenting with royal duties. In a 2017 interview with Swedish magazine Kupé, Carl Philip joked that their home was "chaos" and they were getting used to "diaper changes and sleepless nights."

Sofia, meanwhile, added: "We try to create as much family time as possible in the evenings, with bathing and getting a routine. But ask me again in a few months. We have had small glimpses that it’s tougher with two. But there is also twice as much love."