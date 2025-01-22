Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby returns from London rehab clinic with new girlfriend

Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby has returned home from a rehabilitation clinic in London - and he's not alone.

According to reports, the 28-year-old arrived at Oslo's Gardermoen airport accompanied by his new girlfriend. The start of the year had been relatively quiet for the Norwegian royal family concerning the ongoing investigation into what has been dubbed the "Marius case".

The investigation involves a series of charges against Marius, but recent months saw a shift in focus as he sought treatment for drug-related issues. His lawyer confirmed that Marius had taken steps toward recovery by entering a rehabilitation centre in London.

Norwegian publication Se og Hør captured photos of his return, documenting the moment he stepped off a flight from London with substantial luggage in tow. But it was his companion – his alleged new partner - who stole the spotlight.

While details about the mysterious new girlfriend remain unknown, her presence signals a fresh start for Marius, who has kept a relatively low profile during his time in rehab.

It is not yet known whether Marius has returned to Norway to stay or if this is just a break in his treatment to celebrate his birthday, which took place on 13 January.

Back in October, it was reported by Norwegian publication Aftenposten that Marius no longer has access to Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon's royal Skaugum residence. He lives in a house at the edge of the forest at Skaugum in Asker, just a few hundred metres from the estate's main building, where the Crown Prince couple have their private residence.

Last year, Marius was arrested after he allegedly attacked a woman in her 20s "psychologically and physically". In his statement, Marius confessed to drug use and apologised to his family.

Se og Hør stated that Marius spent more than 30 hours in police custody on Sunday 4 August following an "incident in an apartment" in Frogner, Oslo.

The woman was diagnosed with a concussion after being admitted to hospital. Shortly after, Marius spoke out via his lawyer, Oyvind Braitlin, in a statement shared with Norwegian outlet NRK. He said: "Last weekend something happened that should never have happened. I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument.

"I have several mental disorders which mean that throughout my upbringing and adult life, I have had, and still have, challenges. I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have been in treatment for in the past. I will now resume this treatment and take it very seriously."

Marius continued: "The drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened in the apartment at Frogner on the night of Sunday last weekend. I want to be responsible for what I have done, and will explain myself truthfully to the police.

Marius is not in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne

"For me, the most important thing is to say sorry to my girlfriend. She deserved neither what happened that night, nor the extreme pressure from both the Norwegian and foreign press afterwards. Being pursued by photographers and journalists at a time like this I know has been tough to stand in."

He ended his statement, saying: "I also want to apologise to my family. I know that my actions have greatly affected you. So to you my love, I'm sorry. This should never have happened and I take full responsibility for my actions."

Marius is the firstborn son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit from her relationship with convicted felon Morten Borg. He was raised by his mother and stepfather, Haakon, following their marriage in 2001.

Marius does not have a public role and is not in the line of succession to the Norwegian throne.