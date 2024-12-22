Norwegian royal family Christmas card photo released with one big absence

The Norwegian royal family has released their 2024 Christmas card, continuing a cherished tradition of sharing a festive portrait. However, this year's photo has left fans puzzled as Prince Sverre Magnus, the king's 18-year-old grandson and third-in-line to the throne, is conspicuously absent.

Sverre Magnus was featured in last year's Christmas card, making his absence in this year's portrait even more noticeable. This is the first time Sverre does not appear in one of the royal family Christmas photos.

A regal setting for a festive moment

© Instagram The Norwegian Royal Family's 2024 Christmas card

This year's Christmas card, which was shared on the Royal Family's official Instagram account, is set in the Red Salon at the Norwegian Palace. The royals are gathered next to a beautifully and tastefully decorated Christmas tree, adorned with elegant ornaments and twinkling lights.

The room exudes grandeur, with opulent furnishings and intricate details creating a fitting backdrop for the festive photo. The atmosphere is both regal and welcoming, with the soft glow of the tree adding warmth to the image.

The image was shared with the caption: "I wish everyone a very merry Christmas".

Who's in the photo?

© Instagram Last year's Norwegian Royal Family Christmas card

The card features His Majesty King Harald V, seated front and centre in a gilded chair, exuding regal warmth. Beside him is Queen Sonja, both looking resplendent and every inch the monarchs they are.

Standing behind them are Crown Prince Haakon and his wife, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, joined by their daughter, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, who is second-in-line to the throne. The family stands proudly in their formal attire, perfectly complementing the refined setting of the photograph.

The photo radiates togetherness and tradition but is noticeably quieter without the lively presence of Prince Sverre Magnus.

Where is Prince Sverre Magnus?

© Per Ole Hagen - Getty Prince Sverre Magnus still lives at the family residence

The Head of Communications at the Palace, Guri Varpe, revealed to Dagbladet that there was a completely natural reason why Prince Sverre Magnus was not present in this photograph. Guri revealed: "The prince lives in Trondheim and was therefore not present when the picture was taken".



This is not the first time a key royal has been missing from a Christmas card due to illness. Last year, Princess Mette-Marit was absent as she had COVID.

A challenging year for the royal family

© Getty Marius Borg has been arrested for a third time in Norway

The release of the Christmas card comes at the end of a difficult year for the Norwegian royals. Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son from a previous relationship, Marius Borg Høiby, has been embroiled in legal issues, including allegations of assault and a recent arrest.

The royal family has refrained from commenting on Marius's legal troubles, but the situation has undoubtedly cast a shadow over their otherwise well-regarded public image.

Despite these challenges, the family has continued to fulfil their royal duties with dignity. King Harald, now 87, and Queen Sonja have maintained their steadfast leadership, with Crown Prince Haakon taking on an increasingly prominent role in preparation for his eventual ascension to the throne.

The royal family is expected to gather at their Sandringham-esque retreat in Norway to celebrate Christmas privately.