Marius Borg Høiby released from police custody following rape allegations

Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son, Marius Borg Høiby, who has been in police custody for over a week, will be released on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old was arrested in Oslo on Monday last week on suspicion of rape. Despite his release, police are now investigating a new alleged sexual offence for which he has not been charged.

Marius' release was announced by the Oslo district police, who are investigating the charges against him.

The official statement read: "The police have decided not to request an extension of Marius Borg Høiby's detention. The police believe that there is no longer a danger that Høiby will destroy evidence or influence witnesses."

Marius remains charged with two counts of rape without sexual intercourse, which he has denied, while police are investigating the possibility that he may have committed a third. Marius also remains charged with violence in close relationships, damage, threats, and breaching two restraining orders.

Marius' lawyer, Øyvind Bratlien, told Norwegian publication NRK: "It's not surprising. He should not have been imprisoned at all.

"We expect calm and sober assessments from the police in the future. We cannot have a police force that contributes to the circus," he added.

Marius was first arrested on 4 August for "psychologically and physically" attacking a woman in her 20s, who was later revealed to be his girlfriend. Marius spent 30 hours in police custody before being arrested a second time on 15 September for violating his restraining order.

Earlier this month, after being interviewed eight times by police, Marius issued a statement denying that he assaulted two of his former girlfriends, Nora Haukland and Juliane Snekkestad, who came forward after hearing news of his 4 August arrest.

While Marius admitted to assaulting his current girlfriend, he denies assaulting his two former girlfriends. Øyvind Bratlien, Marius' lawyer, said on the Norwegian channel TV2: "Marius Borg Høiby has already completed his interrogations. He has been questioned by the police eight times in total, during which he has explained himself thoroughly and in detail.

"Borg Høiby has admitted to three turbulent relationships, in which he obviously takes responsibility for his part, and he has given explanations about the abuse in one relationship. In the cases of Haukland and Snekkestad, he does not declare himself guilty."