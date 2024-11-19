Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby arrested on suspicion of rape

Marius Borg Høiby, the 27-year-old son of the Norwegian Crown Princess, Mette-Marit, has been arrested on suspicion of rape, according to police.

Marius was arrested by Norwegian police on Monday at 11:12 pm at an address near Skaugum, the royal estate where Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit reside, and remains in police custody.

© Getty Marius Borg Hoiby was arrested for a third time on Monday

In a statement, police said that Marius was arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of violating the criminal code "which concerns sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act."

"What police can say about the rape is that it concerns a sexual act without intercourse. The victim is said to have been unable to resist the act," the police said.

Marius was arrested after fresh information came to light during an ongoing investigation.