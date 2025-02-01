Prince William's top secret government meeting revealed - details

The Prince of Wales has held a private meeting at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in London, it has been revealed.

The confidential engagement, which took place on Thursday, was not open to the media but was recorded in the court circular, the official log of royal engagements.

A private engagement at the Ministry of Defence

© Getty Prince William has had a top-secret meeting with the Ministry of Defence

The meeting was held at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Whitehall, London. As a senior member of the royal family and the future head of the Armed Forces, William, 41, regularly engages with military leaders.

William holds honorary military titles across all three branches of the armed forces, including his role as Royal Colonel of the Welsh Guards. His close connection to the military is rooted in both his service history and his ongoing support for veterans and active personnel.

A busy week of royal duties

© Getty Prince William has been very busy this past few weeks

The private meeting came during a packed week of engagements for the Prince of Wales.

On Monday, William met privately with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer at Kensington Palace. This meeting follows a long-standing tradition where the heir to the throne holds annual discussions with the Prime Minister.

Later that day, William joined the Princess of Wales for a solemn ceremony to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day.

Solo engagements across the UK

© Getty Prince William during a visit to Lower Blakemere Farm, a Duchy Focus Farm in Hereford.

On Tuesday, William travelled to Hereford to visit Lower Blakemere Farm, a multigenerational farm known for its regenerative farming practices and efforts towards achieving net zero emissions.

The following day, the prince visited NatureMetrics, an Earthshot Prize finalist based in Guildford. He learned about the company’s innovative environmental work, which aligns with his passion for sustainability and conservation.

Later on Wednesday, William made his way to Birmingham to support his favourite football team, Aston Villa, during their UEFA Champions League match against Celtic FC.

Kate’s solo engagements in South Wales

© Getty Catherine, Princess of Wales visits Ty Hafan, a children's hospice based in Sully, near Cardiff,

While William was focused on his duties in London, the Princess of Wales carried out solo engagements in South Wales.

Kate, 43, visited Ty Hafan Children's Hospice, where she met with young patients and their families. She has recently been announced as the new patron of the hospice, marking another step in her gradual return to public duties following her preventative treatment for cancer.

The Princess also visited Corgi, a renowned Welsh knitwear and sock manufacturer in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire. Her visit highlighted British craftsmanship and the importance of supporting local industries.

Supporting the King amid health concerns

© Getty Prince William has been supporting King Charles

William has been balancing his personal commitments with additional responsibilities as his father, King Charles, continues treatment for cancer.

The Prince of Wales has been praised for his dedication to both his royal duties and his family, stepping up to support the monarchy during this challenging time.

While the details of his meeting at the Ministry of Defence remain confidential, it reflects William’s growing role in matters of national importance as he prepares for his future as king.