Prince William and Princess Kate's secret visit to Norfolk home revealed The Prince and Princess of Wales have a dream country home

The Prince and Princess of Wales moved to Windsor at the end of 2022, along with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but at the weekend it appears the family made a visit to the east of England.

Prince William made a surprise appearance at a memorial service in Snettisham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning, paying his respects to the village's 1953 flood victims.

WATCH: Prince William's cheeky glimpse inside home office at Anmer Hall

Loading the player...

The location is almost a three-hour drive from Windsor to Norfolk, so it seems likely that William stayed overnight at his nearby Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

While his wife Princess Kate and three kids were not at the service with the Prince, it would have been a great opportunity for the family to enjoy a weekend away together at their beautiful country retreat.

The family have a country home in Norfolk

The 10-bedroom home, is in fact bigger than their main residence, and Prince William once described it as "very peaceful", with a huge garden boasting lots of fun features for the kids such as a seesaw and Wendy house.

Before the family moved in, the property underwent a mammoth £1.5million renovation project, including the addition of a conservatory, a new driveway and completely overhauled interiors.

TRENDING: Prince William and Princess Kate's new bedroom set-up at Adelaide Cottage

The family posed for a portrait outside their home

The family usually reserve the home for holiday visits during half-term breaks and the summer holidays, but there is a chance that a weekend visit to coincide with William's appearance could have worked before school again on Monday.

While royal fans have only had one glimpse inside their main home of Adelaide Cottage, we do know lots about their new place. There's a pristine garden and their master bedroom is uniquely decorated.

Discover what Prince William's father, King Charles, is really like behind closed doors in our new podcast...

According to The Sun, the couple's bedroom features golden dolphins and ceiling rope decorations recycled from a 19th century royal yacht, creating an interesting nautical-inspired theme.

It is believed that Prince William and Princess Kate continue to use Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace for work purposes in London, where they used to live full-time.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.