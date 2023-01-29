Prince William follows in Queen's footsteps with surprise appearance at memorial service The Prince of Wales paid his respects a memorial service in Snettisham for the 1953 flood victims

The Prince of Wales made a surprise appearance at a memorial service in Snettisham on Sunday morning, paying his respects to the village's 1953 flood victims.

Prince William, 40, was pictured speaking to members of the local community at Snettisham Memorial Hall, looking smart in a blue jumper and checked shirt. The father-of-three was following in the footsteps of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, who visited the Norfolk town 70 years ago to witness the devastation caused by terrible flooding.

The natural disaster, which took place on 31 January 1953, saw 307 people lose their lives as floods swept through the east coast.

Over 24,000 homes were damaged and 30,000 people had to be evacuated during the storm, which affected 1,000 miles of the British coastline.

The Prince of Wales first attended a service at St Mary's Church before stopping by the Memorial Hall, where he enjoyed coffee and cake and spoke to local residents.

Prince William attended a memorial service in Snettisham for the town's 1953 flood victims

Expressing his surprise at William's attendance, Reverend Dan Tansey told the Eastern Daily Press: "He was lovely, very friendly and very engaged. I think he spoke to everyone there.

"It was a lovely day. It was such an important day for the village, and the Prince was really glad to hear about the village and everything which had happened. He seemed genuinely concerned for the community and for the sorrowful day."

Prince William was no doubt staying overnight at his country home, Anmer Hall, which isn't too far away.

His late grandmother the Queen visited the Norfolk town 70 years earlier

The royal and his wife Princess Kate typically spend the holidays at the spacious countryside estate with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The ten-bedroom home was given to Prince William and Kate as a wedding gift from the Queen in 2011.

