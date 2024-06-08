King Charles' Sandringham home looks like Disneyland amid 3 personal projects

Despite undergoing cancer treatment, King Charles is keeping busy this summer. Not only is the monarch attending public engagements, he's overseeing renovations at his Norfolk home, Sandringham.

Known for his love of gardening, the King is having an elaborate wisteria-covered pergola built on the grounds, plus his new maze garden is just about finished, with the final touches being added at present.

The walkway in front of imposing Sandringham House was closed whilst foundations were laid for the pergola, which will feature brick columns and eventually be covered by wisteria – how very Bridgerton!

The Pergola Project at Sandringham House

A notice in front of the new pergola project states: "Taking inspiration from brick pillars in the private walled garden, the Pergola will provide a structure to train wisteria. Eventually when approaching from the south, the Pergola will provide a decorative canopy to look through to catch a glimpse of Buddha at the end of Lime Avenues."

The King's passion projects

The pergola, which is set to be completed this summer, is the latest in a series of projects the King has undertaken to improve the interior and exterior of the estate, which was much-loved by his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.

DID YOU KNOW: King Charles is one of the UK's most successful artists – see his best works

A-maze-ing

Not content with his Bridgerton-inspired wisteria, King Charles is creating even more whimsy on the estate, with aerial photos revealing that the Lower Maze Garden is now almost complete, after work on the project began earlier this year.

© Bav Media The maze is coming along nicely

The topiary hedges have been planted to create the square maze, which was inspired by the elaborate labyrinth Charles played in at Sandringham as a child.

The topiary garden



Last year the King also redeveloped an acre of lawn into an eco-friendly Topiary Garden, with new species which are more robust, hardy and better able to withstand the impact of climate change – an issue which King Charles in heavily invested in.

READ: Our Eco King: 6 positive things King Charles has done for the planet

Eco additions

With sustainability clearly on his mind, King Charles also recently applied for planning permission to build a solar farm to generate electricity for the 20,000 acre estate.

© Getty Images King Charles has always loved to be outside

The royal hopes to place around 2,000 solar panels on horse grazing paddocks to provide zero-carbon energy.

The plans lodged with King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council claim the solar farm will "meet current and predicted future electricity demands of the Sandringham Estate".

READ: Eco royals: How King Charles, Prince William, Princess Eugenie & more are fighting to protect the planet

The application reads: "The location of the proposed panels is visually contained by existing development and mature vegetation, and the development would not result in the loss of any productive agricultural land."

Disney-inspired attractions



The King is also adding an 18-hole crazy golf course to the grounds this summer and has lodged plans to make a glamping site, complete with 15 safari tents – an ode to Disneyland, if ever we heard one!