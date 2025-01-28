Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's London family home gets colourful makeover for heartfelt reason

Minimalist, neutral and calming are some of the first words that spring to mind when you see Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex Dara Huang and their son Wolfie's London home.

Their interior underwent a switch-up recently as Princess Beatrice's stepson enjoyed a gaming party with his friends for Chinese New Year.

© Instagram Dara Huang and Wolfie decorated their home for Chinese New Year

Beautiful red and gold decorations had been hung on the mirror and the panelled walls of the living room, breaking up the rich brown armchair, marble coffee table and glossy side table.

© Instagram The interior designer showed off her colourful home on Instagram

One snap showed Wolfie sitting on a large cream sofa with his friends playing on their iPads and laughing.

"Wolfie‘s Chinese New Year’s party with the legendary @dumplingslegend with a big thanks to our favourite uncle @lucaslyonleong. POV when you have to start turning your New Year’s party into a gaming party. As long as everybody is dressed in Asian clothes and eating cultural food, I’m happy," the architect and interior designer joked.

© Instagram Wolfie enjoyed a gaming party with his friends

Days earlier, Dara celebrated Chinese New Year at Raffles London at The OWO, sharing a snap on her Instagram Stories. The events come in anticipation of the official start of the Chinese Lunar New Year on 29 January.

Dara's interior comments

© Instagram The interior designer favours a neutral, relaxing atmosphere

While Dara has had a hand in designing plenty of interiors, she has perfected her own "relaxing" space.

"I definitely think that your living room is probably crucial because if you have family, you want to spend a lot of time having a meal together. I think that's still really important, it's a multi-functional room," she told House Beautiful in an interview.

© Instagram The architect shares son Wolfie with Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Speaking of her previous home with Wolfie, Dara continued: "I like cream and off-white. I have a ginormous toy closet built in the back of the room to hide all of the toys because it multi-functions as a playroom as well.

"And I just make sure that it is comfortable because I like candlelight. I like having people over and making it warm and cosy. We have cashmere blankets, throws, rugs, things that make people want to chill and have a cup of tea. I like relaxing and a lot of neutrals."

