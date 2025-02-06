Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Marie joined by adorable family companion in striking new portrait
princess marie in green coat carrying flowers© Shutterstock

The Danish royal is married to Prince Joachim

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Marie of Denmark celebrated her 49th birthday on Thursday.

In honour of the special occasion, the Danish royal family's official Instagram account shared a striking portrait of the royal posing with her beloved canine companion, a Bichon Frise called Cerise, which translates to Cherry in English.

The picture, captured by Lars H. Laursen, shows Princess Marie sitting on a set of outdoor stone steps with one leg crossed over the other. She beamed for the camera and propped up her head with one hand.

Her adorable fluffy friend obediently posed for the picture and took pride of place on the steps beside Marie.

The princess looked so beautiful in the glittering green gown© Shutterstock
Princess Marie celebrated her 49th birthday on Thursday

For the celebratory photoshoot, Marie was the epitome of spring dressed in a floaty long-sleeve dress emblazoned with a kaleidoscope of colourful flowers. She slipped on a pair of suede rattan wedges and wore her flowing brunette locks down loose and swept over to one side.

The caption read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Marie has a birthday and turns 49 today." Royal fans flocked to the comments section to share their well-wishes, with one writing: "Congratulations to our beautiful and talented princess," while a second noted: "Happy Birthday from Australia!" and a third chimed in: "A heartfelt congratulations to beautiful and lovely princess Marie."

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie will move to the US this summer© Getty Images
Prince Joachim and Princess Marie tied the knot in May 2008

French-born Marie shares two children with her husband Prince Joachim: Count Henrik of Denmark and Countess Athena. Joachim is also a doting father to sons Count Nikolai, 24, and Count Felix, 22, from his previous marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

The royal couple are currently raising their brood in the US where Joachim has secured a job in Washington D.C.'s Danish Embassy. In his new role, Queen Margrethe's youngest son will "help strengthen Denmark's defense industrial cooperation with the United States and Canada in the coming years".

They were previously based in France, with Joachim working at the Danish Embassy in Paris.

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (L) and Prince Joachim of Denmark attend festivities of the Danish Army to celebrate the 50th regency jubilee of their mother Queen Margrethe II of Denmark© Getty Images
Brothers Prince Joachim and Prince Frederik in 2022

Royal shake-up

In January 2023, Queen Margrethe ushered in huge change when she made the decision to strip Prince Joachim's children of their royal titles, so that only the children of direct heirs to the throne have titles.

Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark and Prince Joachim of Denmark at the balcony of Amalienborg Palace at the 83th birthday of the Danish Queen on April 16, 2023© Getty Images
Queen Margrethe abdicated in January 2024

At the time, Queen Margrethe, described the move as a "necessary" adjustment "for the future of the monarchy". Explaining her decision, she continued: "I have made my decision as a Queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel.

This makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that. No one should doubt that my children, in-laws and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I hope now we as a family can find peace to get through this situation ourselves."

