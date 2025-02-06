Princess Marie joined by adorable family companion in striking new portrait

Princess Marie of Denmark celebrated her 49th birthday on Thursday.

In honour of the special occasion, the Danish royal family's official Instagram account shared a striking portrait of the royal posing with her beloved canine companion, a Bichon Frise called Cerise, which translates to Cherry in English.

The picture, captured by Lars H. Laursen, shows Princess Marie sitting on a set of outdoor stone steps with one leg crossed over the other. She beamed for the camera and propped up her head with one hand.

Her adorable fluffy friend obediently posed for the picture and took pride of place on the steps beside Marie.

For the celebratory photoshoot, Marie was the epitome of spring dressed in a floaty long-sleeve dress emblazoned with a kaleidoscope of colourful flowers. She slipped on a pair of suede rattan wedges and wore her flowing brunette locks down loose and swept over to one side.

The caption read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Marie has a birthday and turns 49 today." Royal fans flocked to the comments section to share their well-wishes, with one writing: "Congratulations to our beautiful and talented princess," while a second noted: "Happy Birthday from Australia!" and a third chimed in: "A heartfelt congratulations to beautiful and lovely princess Marie."

French-born Marie shares two children with her husband Prince Joachim: Count Henrik of Denmark and Countess Athena. Joachim is also a doting father to sons Count Nikolai, 24, and Count Felix, 22, from his previous marriage to Alexandra, Countess of Frederiksborg.

The royal couple are currently raising their brood in the US where Joachim has secured a job in Washington D.C.'s Danish Embassy. In his new role, Queen Margrethe's youngest son will "help strengthen Denmark's defense industrial cooperation with the United States and Canada in the coming years".

They were previously based in France, with Joachim working at the Danish Embassy in Paris.

Royal shake-up

In January 2023, Queen Margrethe ushered in huge change when she made the decision to strip Prince Joachim's children of their royal titles, so that only the children of direct heirs to the throne have titles.

At the time, Queen Margrethe, described the move as a "necessary" adjustment "for the future of the monarchy". Explaining her decision, she continued: "I have made my decision as a Queen, mother and grandmother, but as a mother and grandmother I have underestimated how much my youngest son and his family feel.

This makes a big impression, and I'm sorry for that. No one should doubt that my children, in-laws and grandchildren are my great joy and pride. I hope now we as a family can find peace to get through this situation ourselves."