Princess Marie of Denmark receives incredible family honour

Princess Marie of Denmark will have been over the moon as the Danish royal was given an incredible honour from her husband, Prince Joachim's, cousin.

Prince Gustav and Princess Carina named the royal one of the godparents for their daughter, Princess Mafalda, who was born through surrogacy on 26 April 2024. The news was confirmed on Saturday by the Danish palace who shared a photo of the proud parents with Mafalda and their son, Prince Gustav Albrecht.

Mafalda was baptised at Berleburg Castle in Germany, which is the ancestral home of the Sayn-Wittgenstein-Berleburg royal house, of which Gustav is a member of through his father, the late Prince Richard.

Alongside Marie, the other godparents were named as Prince Philippos of Greece, Prince Philipp of Hesse, Hereditary Prince Christian-Kraft zu Hohenlohe-Oehringen, Hereditary Princess Kelly von Sachsen-Coburg and Gotha and Baroness Helle Reedtz-Thott.

Another picture shared by the Danish palace featured Prince Gustav and Princess Carina with their daughter and five of her godparents, including Marie.

The Danish royal looked incredibly elegant for the occasion wearing a purple floral dress that was completed with a pair of silver heels. Marie's brunette hair was swept behind her as she met her goddaughter.

© Getty Marie is a mum to Count Henrik and Countess Athena

Prince Gustav is an extended member of the Danish royal family and is a first cousin of King Frederik and Prince Joachim, being born to their aunt, Princess Benedikte.

Gustav and Carina's son was also welcomed through surrogacy and both of the young royals were born in the United States.

© Getty Marie is related to Prince Gustav through her husband, Prince Joachim

When Gustav Abrecht was baptised last year, one of the godparents was named as Crown Prince Christian, the eldest child of Frederik and Queen Mary.

Gustav and Carina's love story hasn't been easy, and their love almost threatened the inheritance of the family castle, due to a strict rule in Gustav's father's will.

© Getty Prince Gustav and Princess Carina are proud parents to two children

The will stated that Gustav would be prevented from inheriting family property if he married someone not of Protestant, noble, and Aryan descent and Carina has Swedish and Mexican heritage.

However, after a lengthy battle with certain members of his family, it was determined that Gustav met the conditions of the will. Gustav and Carina therefore married after two decades together, in a ceremony witnessed by the current King and Queen of Denmark.