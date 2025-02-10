Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pack on the PDA during intimate tour moment - exclusive photos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in high spirits at the weekend as they celebrated the opening of the 2025 Invictus Games.

On Saturday evening, the pair attended the star-studded opening ceremony which included an array of spellbinding performances from the likes of Nelly Furtado and Chris Martin.

© Jim Jeong/Shutterstock Harry and Meghan at the opening ceremony

Amidst the hustle and bustle, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were also able to enjoy a handful of more intimate moments during the NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Photos from the evening show the pair looking loved-up in the stalls, with beaming smiles stretched across their faces.

One romantic picture shows Harry and Meghan sharing a romantic kiss, while a second shows the Duchess sweetly resting her head on Harry's shoulder.

The couple were also seen laughing and smiling as they soaked up some sporting action alongside Canadian singer and close friend, Michael Bublé.

Take a look at their smitten snapshots below...

© BACKGRID All smiles The pair couldn't contain their excitement as they joined guests in the VIP section of Rogers Arena.

© BACKGRID A sweet moment The couple beamed as they watched the NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.

© BACKGRID Passionate kiss They shared a romantic kiss amid the sporting action.

© BACKGRID Meghan looked elegant wearing a smart Givenchy longline coat.

© BACKGRID A-list guests Meghan and Harry were joined by Canadian singer and songwriter, Michael Buble.

© BACKGRID Loved-up The pair looked so loved-up as they watched from the sidelines.

They later joined the 'Feeling Good' hitmaker and his wife Luisana at an Indian restaurant south of downtown Vancouver, where they visited in 2024, and where Prince William and Princess Kate have also dined.

The four were also joined by one of Meghan's close friends, Chantelle Humphrey and her husband Luke; Chantelle was Meghan's first ever assistant when she lived in Canada to work on the TV show, Suits.

"They are amazing, extremely beautiful, and very friendly," Vikram Vij, the owner and head chef told HELLO!.

What are the Invictus Games?

The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

Invictus Games: a quick guide © Getty Images for Invictus Games What is it? A multisport international event for wounded, injured and sick military personnel, both current and former, which aims to aid recovery and adaptation to a new way of life. Who founded it? Prince Harry founded the event, inspired by the rehabilitative impact of the Warrior Games in the US When did it start? The biannual event was first held in London in 2014 and five more editions followed: Orlando 2016, Toronto 2017, Sydney 2018, The Hague 2020 and Dusseldorf 2023. Where and when is the 2025 event being held? Whistler and Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, 8–16th February. How many people are competing this year? Around 550 serving and forming serving military personnel from up to 25 nations. Which sports are played? The core sports are swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, indoor rowing, and sitting volleyball, but the 2025 edition features winter adaptive sports for the first time including alpine skiing, snowboarding, biathlon, Nordic skiing, skeleton, and wheelchair curling. How can you watch? The Invictus Games will be broadcast live from the organization's official website and YouTube channel. It will also be available on ITVX in the UK and TSN in Canada.

The inaugural event was held in London, followed by Orlando two years later, Toronto in 2017, Sydney in 2018, The Hague in 2022 and Dusseldorf in 2023.

In July last year, Harry shared a personal message in which he revealed Birmingham as the next host city for the Games in 2027. In an official statement, he wrote: "Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Harry set up the Games in 2014

"Your city's strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start. Over the years, we've seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families, and spectators."

He finished by adding: "We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all—something your city knows well."