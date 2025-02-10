Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pack on the PDA during intimate tour moment - exclusive photos

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in high spirits at the weekend as they celebrated the opening of the 2025 Invictus Games.
On Saturday evening, the pair attended the star-studded opening ceremony which included an array of spellbinding performances from the likes of Nelly Furtado and Chris Martin.
Amidst the hustle and bustle, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were also able to enjoy a handful of more intimate moments during the NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Photos from the evening show the pair looking loved-up in the stalls, with beaming smiles stretched across their faces.
One romantic picture shows Harry and Meghan sharing a romantic kiss, while a second shows the Duchess sweetly resting her head on Harry's shoulder.
The couple were also seen laughing and smiling as they soaked up some sporting action alongside Canadian singer and close friend, Michael Bublé.
Take a look at their smitten snapshots below...
They later joined the 'Feeling Good' hitmaker and his wife Luisana at an Indian restaurant south of downtown Vancouver, where they visited in 2024, and where Prince William and Princess Kate have also dined.
The four were also joined by one of Meghan's close friends, Chantelle Humphrey and her husband Luke; Chantelle was Meghan's first ever assistant when she lived in Canada to work on the TV show, Suits.
"They are amazing, extremely beautiful, and very friendly," Vikram Vij, the owner and head chef told HELLO!.
What are the Invictus Games?
The Invictus Games, founded by Prince Harry in 2014, is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.
The inaugural event was held in London, followed by Orlando two years later, Toronto in 2017, Sydney in 2018, The Hague in 2022 and Dusseldorf in 2023.
In July last year, Harry shared a personal message in which he revealed Birmingham as the next host city for the Games in 2027. In an official statement, he wrote: "Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027.
"Your city's strong ties to the Armed Forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start. Over the years, we've seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families, and spectators."
He finished by adding: "We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all—something your city knows well."