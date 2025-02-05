Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hidden detail behind Kate Middleton's 'understated' royal look during London outing - exclusive
Princess of Wales wearing brown blazer and turtleneck© Getty Images

Hidden detail behind Princess Kate's understated' royal look during London outing - exclusive

The Princess of Wales wore new pieces for her visit to the National Portrait Gallery

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales stepped out for the first time since reignited reports about Kensington Palace no longer sharing details about her outfits.

For her visit to the National Portrait Gallery on Tuesday, Kate, 43, chose an "understated" ensemble as she launched the first project for her new Shaping Us Framework initiative to boost the nation's social and emotional skills.

Following the policy that the palace set for the first time around three years ago, there were no details released about the Princess's clothing.

But eagle-eyed fashion experts spotted that Kate was sporting a new brown tailored wool jacket by Ukrainian-born, Vienna-based designer, Petar Petrov, over a dark turtleneck jumper and teaming it with wide-legged pin-stripe trousers from Max Mara.

Petar Petrov has close links to one of the royal's favourite British-based labels, as pointed out by Susan E Kelley, founder of the long-running What Kate Wore website.

"While Tuesday's look was understated, it featured new pieces not seen at previous engagements," Susan tells HELLO! "The colours may have been muted, but the look was crisp and professional, showcasing the Princess's signature look.

"Petar Petrov is a good brand for the Princess with its clean lines and attention to quality. It is also favoured by celebrities like Cate Blanchett and Emily Blunt. The Princess would be well-acquainted with his design aesthetic as he is also the head designer for Eponine London."

Kate Middleton wearing brown blazer over black turtleneck and pinstriped trousers© Getty
Kate debuted new pieces

Born in Ukraine and raised in Bulgaria, Petar moved to Vienna to study fashion at the University of Applied Arts. He showcased his first womenswear collection during the Autumn/Winter 2020 London Fashion Week.

Meanwhile, Eponine London was founded in 2011 by Creative Director Jet Shenkman, which is renowned for its 1950s and 60s' inspired-collections, with the Princess owning a number of coats and dresses from the British luxury label.

Kate Middleton wearing coats and dresses by Eponine London© Getty
Some of Kate's Eponine London outfits

While a Kensington Palace source told The Sunday Times that the Princess wants the focus to be on the people and causes she is spotlighting rather than her fashion, renewed attention on this protocol has had the opposite effect, according to the creator of royal-style Instagram account, Royal Fashion Police.

"Instead of diverting attention, her choice of a new blazer from Petar Petrov (an Austrian label) and pinstriped trousers from Max Mara (an Italian label) has only fueled more discussion among my followers," the founder tells HELLO!

Kate leaving National Portrait Gallery© Getty
The palace only issues details about outfits for formal occasions

"Despite opting for a more muted and understated ensemble, the fact that her new pieces are not from British labels - especially given her reputation as a British royal fashion icon who champions homegrown designers - has drawn even more attention."

While the palace hasn't shared details about Kate's outfits for her public engagements so far this year, they have previously issued information on clothing and jewellery for important state and family events, such as last year's incoming Qatar state visit

The Princess is making a gradual return to her public duties amid her recovery from cancer, with Kate confirming in January that she is in remission from the disease.

