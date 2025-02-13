Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi sends public message to Princess Sofia amid shared baby joy

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi has sent a sweet message to Swedish royals Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip following the arrival of their baby daughter, Princess Ines.

He congratulated the couple on social media beneath their latest post which featured a precious snapshot of their three eldest children Prince Alexander, eight, Prince Gabriel, seven, and Prince Julian, three, sweetly gazing at their baby sister.

© Instagram / @prinsparet The first photo of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip's four children together

"It turned out to be a perfect little quartet [red heart] Big and warm thanks for all the nice congratulations to our little Ines," Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip wrote in their caption.

© Getty Images Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden wed in 2015

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo, 41, was among those to send messages of congratulations in the comments section. The property developer, who recently welcomed a second daughter with Beatrice, penned: "Congratulations" alongside a red love heart.

© Getty Images Beatrice and Edoardo share two children together

Royal fans were also quick to send their well wishes, with one writing: "Big congratulations to the whole family!" while a second noted: "What a treasure! Big congratulations to the whole family," and a third chimed in: "Ohh what a nice picture of the boys and little sister."

Beatrice and Edoardo, who tied the knot in July 2020, announced the arrival of their second child together back in January. The pair shared their baby joy via an official statement from Buckingham Palace which read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm, at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London.

"The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces. Their Majesties The King and Queen and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Love Story

Following the announcement, the happy couple released a beautiful picture of their newborn daughter taken by Edoardo. The adorable picture showed little Athena wrapped in a candy pink blanket and wearing a long-sleeved garment. Her face was hidden from view by her arm.

Beatrice was due to give birth in early spring, and in December received medical advice and was told not to travel long distances.

Edoardo also shared a gushing message on his Instagram page which read: "Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi. We welcomed Baby Athena into our lives last week. She is tiny and absolutely perfect. We are all (including Wolfie and Sienna) already completely besotted with her."

© Getty Images Edoardo is also a doting father to Christopher "Wolfie" whom he shares with his ex Dara

He continued: "Our hearts are overflowing with love for you, baby Athena. A massive thank you from my wife and I goes out to all the wonderful staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital for their exceptional care and support during this incredibly special time."