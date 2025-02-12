Princess Tatiana breaks silence following ex-husband's wedding one year after their split

Princess Tatiana has taken to social media after her ex-husband, Prince Nikolaos, married Chrysí Vardinogiánni last week. The pair's wedding came less than a year after the Greek royal split from Tatiana.

Tatiana, 44, shared a stunning black-and-white portrait of herself as she gave her followers an update on her life, confirming her plans to remain in Greece and also announcing a major new project. Other photos in her image carousel showed her at the gym and also opening boxes in her new home, which she only moved into this month.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive these Greek royal romances

In a lengthy statement, Tatiana said: "I can't start this post without saying thank you to this incredible community. To everyone who has made me feel at home, strong, and supported—YOU. My heart is full of gratitude.

"When people ask if I will continue to live in Greece, my answer has never been more of a YES. Because of you. Thank you for opening your doors, your hearts & your homes. Your kindness and support mean everything.

© Instagram Tatiana recently moved into a new home

"The past few weeks have been an adventure—full of change, growth, and exciting new opportunities. On a personal level, I moved houses, whilst Breathe has officially partnered with NBA player Kevin Love's foundation, the Kevin Love Fund, to bring social and emotional learning tools to Greece, and our team keeps growing."

Speaking more about her new project, she explained: "I've also recently partnered with a new team to expand my platform in health & hospitality—from hosting retreats in Greece to launching new initiatives that build healthier, more connected communities.

Tatiana shared a stunning portrait View post on Instagram

"Because if there's one thing I've realised, it's that no matter how much green juice you drink, without community, there is no true health. So, thank you all for keeping me healthy. My heart is full."

Tatiana concluded by saying: "Right now, my focus is on expanding our projects and welcoming new partners. From hours on Zoom calls to health and wellness expos (yes, that includes sweating it out in an infrared sauna!), to receiving the most incredible Greek biodynamic products from the Greek land—this is what has been keeping me busy and inspired. And I can't wait for what's ahead.

© Instagram The royal promised a lot to come in the future

"Special thanks to those who help me stay strong—physically, emotionally, and in every way that matters. You guys rock & you are my rock."

Her fans were quick to offer their support, with one posting: "You are the best example of how a princess should be. Elegant, busy with charities and so on, you are the Diana of Greece," and a second added: "You were, are, and will be the epitome of beauty, kindness, and elegance, we are honoured that you chose our country for your stay. May you always be blessed."

Nikolaos and Tatiana's relationship

Tatiana and Nikolaos married in 2010, and their wedding proved to be the event of the year, with several European royals in attendance, including Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and future kings Felipe VI of Spain and Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands.

The couple's separation was announced on 19 April 2024. A statement from the Greek Palace read: "Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana, after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage.

© Instagram It seems like Tatiana will soon have many projects!

"Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years.

"The same values of respect and understanding will form the basis of their relationship in the future, a relationship of deep and sincere friendship.

© Instagram Tatiana has been hitting the gym

"They will continue to live and work in Greece, a place where they both feel at home. The family will always be at their side. Thank you very much for your respect and discretion."

The Greek royals – five surprising facts © Europa Press Entertainment Before becoming monarch, the late King Constantine II was an Olympic sailor. He won a gold medal in the Dragon event at the 1960 Olympics, alongside Odysseus Eskidioglou and Georgios Zaimis. It's not just in sports where the family excels, as both Princess Theodora and Prince Achileas-Andreas are professional actors, and both have had roles in American soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful. The family has links with other royal houses in Europe. Queen Anne-Marie is descended from the Danish royal family. Meanwhile, Constantine's younger sister, Sofia, became the Queen of Spain. Princess Alexia had to delay her 1999 wedding to Carlos Morales after the pair were injured in a sailing accident before the big day. The British royals were incredibly close with the Greek royals. The late King Constantine was one of Prince William's godfathers. Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales is a godfather to Prince Constantine-Alexios.