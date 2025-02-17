Meghan Markle sends Prince Harry a public message as he prepares to return home to Montecito

Meghan Markle is sharing her support for Prince Harry. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Duchess penned a public message to her husband, writing "So proud of you," alongside a clip from the closing ceremony of the 2025 Invictus Games.

© Instagram Meghan Markle shared her support for Prince Harry on Sunday

Just days before, Meghan, 43, had flown home to Montecito, California, after jetting to Canada for the opening ceremony and other events. While the couple have made joint appearances at this year's games, it was reportedly planned that Meghan would leave early to be with their children – Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage After joining her husband for the first few days of Invictus, Meghan flew home to be with their children

A source close to Invictus said: "This was always planned. Meghan is going home to be with her children. Meghan left the games in Dusseldorf early after five days to go home.

"This is Prince Harry's event and she is there to support him but this was planned."

Confirming that she'd touched down in Montecito last week, Meghan gave fans a glimpse of the souvenirs she'd brought back for Archie and Lilibet. Among them, the royal had collected chocolate bear paws, nougat, Timbits, bite-size donuts from Canadian-based franchise Tim Hortons, and personalised green jerseys.

© Instagram Archie and Lilibet received an array of special gifts from Canada

"A taste of Canada and The Invictus Games for our little ones!" Meghan wrote alongside the snap.

With Prince Harry away from home on Valentine's Day, Meghan has been thinking of her husband and penned a romantic tribute on Friday.

Uploading a never-before-seen photo, the mum-of-two mused: "Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he's created.

"My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you.#lovewins," she concluded.

© Getty Prince Harry was joined by the Danish royal couple Prince Joachim and Princess Marie at this year's Invictus Games

While Meghan was unable to stay until the very end, the Prince has been joined by some familiar faces recently, including Danish royal couple Prince Joachim and Princess Marie.

Harry, 40, has also been supported by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who thanked him for his service at the closing ceremony.

WATCH: Prince Harry almost brought to tears in emotional moment at 2025 Invictus Closing Ceremony

"As someone that you roped in early on in my time as Prime Minister, I can testify to the energy, the dedication, the commitment this man has to you and to this ideal," Justin told athletes.

"You have changed the lives of so many people for the better and for that, we all owe you the deepest debt of gratitude," he continued, turning his attention to a visibly moved Prince Harry.