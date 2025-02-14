Meghan Markle cooks with kids in Valentine's video – and Princess Lilibet has the cutest red hair

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spent their Valentine's Day apart; however, this meant that the Duchess of Sussex spent the romantic day with her children.

The mother-of-two and her children spent the day in the kitchen, and as you can see in the clip below, they put their baking hats on. The Duchess shared an adorable video to her Instagram Stories, where she and her children made strawberry hearts on bagels, which were slathered with a pink jam.

WATCH: See Princess Lilibet's hair in video with Meghan Markle

Meghan didn't caption the video but set it to the tune of Nat King Cole's L-O-V-E to reflect the special day.

Her two helpers were adorable in the sweet video, with Lilibet's red hair on full display as she helped her mother with the jam and placed the strawberries onto the bagels. Meanwhile, Archie appeared towards the end of the video as he and his mum headed outside to enjoy the treats.

© Instagram Lilibet's hair took centre stage during the video

Lilibet's red hair often steals the show, and the youngster recently showed off her flowing locks in a video where Meghan marked the passing of their family dog. As little Lilibet went to run through the grass, her fiery auburn hair whipped down past her shoulders in the wind – much longer in comparison to the last official photograph shared of her.

In October 2024, Chief Content Officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon met Prince Harry at the WellChild Awards. Harry, 40, is a patron of the children's charity and has been attending the annual awards for years, while HELLO! is a long-time media partner.

© Instagram Meghan spent the day baking with her little ones

"Archie and Lili have been blessed with their mother's thick hair," he told us, self-effacingly, as he marvelled that it won't be long until Lili can sit on hers, Sophie recalled from seeing Prince Harry at the Awards.

Meghan took to her Instagram earlier on Valentine's Day to share a moving tribute to her husband, who is away in Canada for the Invictus Games.

© Instagram Archie was seen at the end of a video

"Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families," she wrote.

"Beyond proud of my husband and what he's created. My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins. As ever, M."

