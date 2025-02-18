Prince George's drawing skills leave royal fans saying the same thing

The Princess of Wales delighted royal fans on Monday when she uploaded a social media post featuring impressive portraits drawn by her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince Louis' drawing was a colourful sketch in vivid red, Princess Charlotte's was a fun pencil sketch with shades of blue, purple and green, while Prince George's lifelike drawing appeared to show Kate posing in an armchair.

© Kensington Palace The palace shared Kate and her children's portraits

The royal, 43, also included a pencil sketch of her own, seemingly of her son Prince Louis with his eyes shut. Kate, who studied History of Art at university is renowned for her artistic talent, particularly when it comes to taking family portraits.

Princess Kate shared the arty update as part of her early year's initiative which highlights the importance of a child's positive physical, emotional and cognitive development up to the age of five.

© Getty Images The Princess of Wales is passionate about her early years work

Highlighting the importance of creativity and creating connections, the mother-of-three wrote in her caption: "The @earlychildhood Shaping Us Framework describes the social and emotional skills which start to develop in early childhood. These skills are key throughout our lives, shaping who we are, how we manage our thoughts and emotions, how we communicate with and relate to others, and how we explore the world around us."

She continued: "Drawing portraits with children can provide a moment of connection as you spend time looking at and focusing on one another, as well as being creative and – most importantly – having lots of fun together!"

In a nod to her children's colourful creations, the royal also included a paintbrush emoji, followed by the names of her little ones.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis' cutest royal moments

The personal update went down a treat with royal fans who were quick to share their amazement in the comments section. In particular, Kate and William's social media followers heaped praise on Prince George and his natural, artistic talent.

© Getty Images Prince George appears to be following in his mother's arty footsteps

"George got it from his mom! Someone convince the princess to show us her sketches! We know she's a talented artist!" wrote one, while a second chimed in: "Aww this is adorable. Prince George is really talented, I would never have been able to make such an elegant portrait at 11 years old," and a third agreed: "If George drew the portrait of Kate sitting in the chair, wow he's talented."

© Getty Images The young royal turned 11 on 22 July 2024

This isn't the first time Prince George has sparked a reaction with his artsy skills. Back in December 2022, royal fans were left awestruck by George's watercolor Christmas card featuring a reindeer and a pair of vivid robins.

At the time, one person wrote: "So much talent for a little guy! Takes after his mummy!" and a second penned: "Gosh, another talented artist in the family!! Grandpa Charles must be proud!!"

A shared family passion

King Charles is also a talented artist, with a particular fondness for watercolours. His work has featured in an exhibition at Windsor Castle, alongside pieces of artwork from Prince Philip and Queen Victoria.

© Getty Images Charles sketching in Japan in 1986

Many of his watercolor paintings depict royal residences including the likes of Balmoral, Highgrove and Castle Mey. Renowned for his love of the outdoors, the monarch also has several impressive landscapes under his belt.

Beyond this, his paintings have also appeared on ski passes and stamps!

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB