Justin Trudeau makes feelings clear for Prince Harry after nearly making him cry

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has made his feelings clear for the Duke of Sussex following their joint appearance at this year's Invictus Games.

The politician, who joined Prince Harry at the Games in Justin's native Canada, hinted at their bond as he took to Instagram on Monday with a heartfelt update.

In a gushing post, Justin, 53, spoke of his pride and praised the "unstoppable" competitors. "They've faced challenges most of us can't imagine, and they keep pushing forward," Justin began. "That's what the Invictus Games are all about."

Reflecting on his time with Harry, the father-of-three continued: "These competitors are unstoppable, and Prince Harry and I are proud to cheer them on."

The pair watched the Indoor Rowing at the Vancouver Convention Centre during the 2025 Games

Alongside his message, Justin also included a montage of video clips, including a heartwarming snippet of the politician hugging Harry in the stands. Elsewhere, Justin's social media team included a video of the pair whooping and cheering as they enjoyed some sporting action at the Games.

Justin's followers quickly flooded the comments section with touching messages. One follower wrote: "These memories will last a lifetime," while a second remarked: "Great speech- happy you were there to support the Invictus Games and Prince Harry!" and a third added: "This makes my heart smile."

It was an emotional time for the duo on Sunday evening as they attended the star-studded closing ceremony in Vancouver. In one moving segment, Justin almost brought Prince Harry to tears as he delivered a poignant speech centred on democracy and friendship.

He also paid tribute to Harry, saying: "I can testify to the energy, the dedication, the commitment this man has to you and to this ideal.

"You have changed the lives of so many people for the better and for that we all owe you the deepest debt of gratitude."

Sitting in the stands, Harry appeared overcome with emotion and fought back tears with a smile etched on his face.

The monumental evening also saw Harry take to the stage to deliver his own speech which subsequently garnered a standing ovation.

"To our Invictus wives, husbands, girlfriends, boyfriends, kids, grandparents and friends, please stand and be recognized - we salute you," he said.

"To our comrades, friends or loved ones who we lost to battle or to suicide, tonight we honor you too."

He added: "And while I never expected that we would still be here in 2025, from one soldier to another, I also promise you this: So long as our brothers and sisters are striving to heal and grow, the Games will go on."

The next Games are set to take place in Birmingham in 2027. Towards the end of his speech, Harry looked to the future and said: "Bring on Invictus Games Birmingham 2027. You have permission to party."

