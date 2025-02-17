King Charles and Queen Camilla's touching Valentine's Day dinner revealed - exclusive

After a difficult year where the Queen has been the monarch's rock during his cancer treatment, the King treated his wife to a special treat on Valentine's Day hosting an intimate dinner for her and some of their close friends at Windsor Castle.

A source tells HELLO!: "It was a quiet dinner for close friends - about 12 in all. The King and Queen then spent the whole weekend in Windsor, which is quite unusual."

It comes ahead of Charles and Camilla's milestone wedding anniversary on 9 April, when the couple will mark 20 years of marriage. While the pair rarely spend lengthy periods of time in Windsor, it's where their nuptials and their blessing took place, with their respective families in attendance.

Camilla also made a stylish appearance at Ascot racecourse on Saturday, which is close to Their Majesties' Berkshire abode.

The Queen, who was wearing a cream cashmere coat dress by Fiona Clare and a hat by Lock & Co, presented the prize for the Ebony Horse Club Reynoldstown Novices’ Chase, before meeting students from the Ebony Horse Club.

© Getty Images The Queen at Ascot on Saturday

The private dinner comes just a week after the King and Queen held a star-studded dinner at their country abode to celebrate Italian cuisine, ahead of their official visit this spring.

Charles and Camilla were joined by Victoria and David Beckham, Donatella Versace, Dame Helen Mirren, Edward Enninful and Stanley Tucci at the black-tie dinner at Highgrove on 7 February.

© Getty Images The King with the Beckhams at Highgrove

The couple invited Italian-American Devil Wears Prada actor and well-known foodie, Tucci, and the Italian ambassador to the UK, Inigo Lambertini, to the Gloucestershire estate to enjoy a feast of sustainable 'slow food'.

A show of love

While Their Majesties did not publicly mark Valentine's Day last Friday, some of their family members share personal posts to mark the global day of love.

In a royal first, Kensington Palace shared a romantic picture of Prince William kissing Kate on the cheek in a still image taken from the video released last September when the Princess of Wales announced she had ended her cancer treatment.

© Will Warr The couple shared this sweet photo of William kissing Kate on Valentine's Day

It was captioned with just a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, across the pond, the Duchess of Sussex took to her newly-launched Instagram to post a black and white shot of her sharing a smooch with husband, Prince Harry, at a restaurant.

© Instagram The couple had a romantic kiss

"Back home taking care of our babies, and missing my Valentine, as he continues on at the Invictus Games, changing lives and reminding all of us of the power of healing and resilience through these incredible veterans and their families. Beyond proud of my husband and what he’s created. My love, I will eat burgers & fries and fish & chips with you forever. Thank you for you. #lovewins," Meghan penned, signing the caption of with "As ever, M".

The King's niece, Princess Eugenie, also dedicated an Instagram post to her husband, Jack Brooksbank, writing: "My valentine!! Love you to the moon and back.. Happy Valentine's Day (for yesterday...whoops)."

© Instagram Eugenie and Jack have been married for over six years

She uploaded personal snaps of the couple with their sons, August and Ernest, as well as one from her wedding reception, showing the Princess wearing a pink personalised "Mrs Brooksbank" jacket.

