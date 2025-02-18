The Prince and Princess of Wales' £33k-per-week Mustique villa has a massive 60ft pool

It's not the first time the Wales family have been to Mustique. The small, private island in the Caribbean known for its exclusivity, famed for its popularity with royals, and loved for its pristine white sand beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush tropical landscapes.
The island boasts just one commercial hotel, with those who holiday there typically opting for secluded, privately-owned properties for their luxury getaway. Mustique also operates a strict no-fly zone, affording guests and residents complete privacy.
It's not known exactly where Kate and William are staying with George, Charlotte and Louis, but it could be likely they've returned to Villa Antilles.
Villa Antilles is the epitome of luxury and seclusion, with the sprawling, royal-approved estate offering a 60-foot infinity pool that appears to spill seamlessly into the turquoise waters of the Caribbean.
From its sun-drenched terraces, guests are treated to panoramic views of the glistening sea, stretching toward the idyllic neighboring islands of Bequia and Saint Vincent - the perfect postcard view for the Princess of Wales to practice her photography.
Every detail at Villa Antilles exudes indulgence. A dedicated team of staff, including a private chef, butler, and housekeeper, ensures that the Wales family will experience effortless relaxation.
The villa’s al fresco dining spaces, perched in prime spots to capture the cooling sea breeze and golden sunsets, provide the perfect setting for unforgettable dining experiences.
The menu, crafted by the villa’s skilled chef, is an all-inclusive culinary journey, featuring signature island dishes such as zesty prawn ceviche, succulent grilled lobster, and fall-off-the-bone slow-cooked baby back ribs, tailored to suit every taste.
According to the villa’s brochure: "Al fresco dining is at the heart of the Antilles experience.
"Whether enjoying a casual beachfront breakfast or an elegant candlelit dinner under the stars, every meal is an occasion. Guests have the option to dine indoors or out, with menus meticulously customised to match their cravings and preferences, ensuring a truly bespoke gastronomic adventure."
Beyond the villa’s opulent comforts, Mustique itself offers an exclusive, ultra-private escape.
As noted on the villa’s website: "Every island visitor is registered with our security team before arriving on the island by land, air, or sea - whether staff, local islander, or guest - ensuring the utmost privacy and security."
