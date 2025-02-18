Queen Camilla surprised during star-studded palace reception

Greeting Sharon D Clarke, she asked: "Lady Bracknell, herself. Did you enjoy it?"

"I have loved every second of playing Lady Bracknell, it was never something I ever expected to play," she replied.

“Fantastic, absolutely brilliant,” Camilla told her.

Putting a hand on the Queen's shoulder, Sharon asked, "It's a play that you love?"

"It’s one of my favourites, it's so funny, it really makes me laugh," said Camilla. "You are brilliant at it, you got her spot on."

And gesturing at the actress's gem-studded sash she said: "I like all your decorations."

"You can't nick any of them," replied Sharon, adding, "But if you want to fashion yourself like me…"

"I feel I could borrow a few, for a State Dinner. I think it would be just the job,” joked the Queen. "That’s a very big diamond.”

Greeting Ncuti Gatwa, she said: "How are you? The last time I saw you were recording Twas The Night Before Christmas," referring to a filmed performance of the famous poem that both she and the King appeared in to support The Actors Benevolent Fund after the Covid-19 lockdowns of 2020.

“It was so much fun,” he recalled. “Thank you for having me back.”