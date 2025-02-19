Meghan Markle just started following one account on Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex was forced to change the name of her luxury brand after she ran into trademarking difficulties with American Riviera Orchard.

Prince Harry's wife unveiled her new brand name on Tuesday in a post shared to Instagram, just days ahead of the launch of her new Netflix series, With Love Meghan.

© As Ever The website landing page appears to show Meghan and Lilibet strolling across a lawn with two palm trees

Addressing her followers, the mother-of-two shared: "Cat's out of the bag… I'm shocked we've kept this a secret for so long… "In two weeks, my show's coming out, which I'm so excited for. And also, my business — which I think there's been a lot of curiosity about."

Take a look in the video below...

The former Suits actress continued: "Last year, I thought, you know, American Riviera, that sounds like such a great name — it's my neighbourhood, it's a nickname for Santa Barbara — but it limited me to things that were manufactured and grown in this area."

© Getty Images Meghan has changed her brand name

"Then Netflix came on, not just as my partner in the show, but as my partner in my business — which was huge."

Revealing her brand's new moniker, she went on to say: "I'm thrilled to introduce you to As Ever – a brand that I created and have poured my heart into."

Shortly after sharing her major update, Meghan started following one new account on Instagram, having previously not followed anyone. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the new account was that of her new business venture.

Her brand's Instagram page underwent a makeover to reflect As Ever's new image. Meghan's new logo features a palm tree and two hummingbirds which could be a nod to Prince Harry's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

© As Ever The logo for As Ever

In his memoir, Spare, Harry recalled the time a hummingbird got into his house shortly after the Duke and Duchess returned to the US after attending the late monarch's state funeral.

"I had a devil of a time guiding it out, and the thought occurred that maybe we should start shutting the doors, despite those heavenly ocean breezes," Harry wrote. "Then a mate said: 'Could be a sign, you know? Some cultures see hummingbirds as spirits, he said. Visitors, as it were. Aztecs thought them reincarnated warriors. Spanish explorers called them 'resurrection birds.'"

© Shutterstock The couple stepped down as senior working royals in 2020

As ever promises to be a luxurious lifestyle brand with her homemade jams continuing to reign supreme. "Of course there will be fruit preserves, I think we're all clear at this point that jam is my jam," Meghan said.

"But there's so many more products that I just love that I use in my home and now it's time to share it with you, so I can't wait for you to see it."