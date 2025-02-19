Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton has shared only ONE photo from Mustique holiday - details
Subscribe
Kate Middleton has shared only ONE photo from Mustique holiday - details
Kate Middleton wearing blue floral dress and earrings in Belize© Getty Images

Princess Kate has shared only one photo from Mustique holiday - details

The Caribbean island is a favourite escape for the Prince and Princess of Wales

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales have travelled all over the world, but one destination they keep returning to time and time again is Mustique.

It's long been a favourite getaway for Prince William and Kate, who have been visiting the island since before their marriage in 2011.  

The secluded Caribbean island operates a strict no-fly zone, affording guests and residents an extensive amount of privacy.

And while William and Kate have shared snaps from their official tours and some of their personal holidays over the years, they've only released one photograph from Mustique in that time.

Their family break to the island in 2019 coincided with Prince George's sixth birthday, and that year, the Princess shared a picture she'd taken of her son to mark the occasion.

The photo showed George dressed in a green polo top and blue and white striped shorts, standing in the Caribbean sunshine, with foliage and a sandy beach in the background.

View post on Instagram
 

It was thought to have been William and Kate's last vacation to Mustique, with overseas travel restricted in 2020 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent years, the Waleses have enjoyed staycations on the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast, as well as a trip to Jordan, where Kate lived for a brief period in her childhood.

The Princess is gradually making a return to her public duties following her recovery from cancer. 

Last year, Kate underwent major abdominal surgery, before being treated for the disease. She confirmed in January that she is now in remission.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Where the royals love to holiday

Family favourite

Mustique is also a go-to holiday destination for Kate's family and siblings.

Carole and Michael Middleton have reportedly joined their daughter and her family for their February half-term break this year, just weeks after Carole turned 70.

In his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, Kate's brother James Middleton revealed that Kate's royal wedding celebrations were Caribbean-themed.

The bride and her family stayed at The Goring hotel the night before William and Kate's nuptials in 2011.

Basil's Bar on the island of Mustique© Getty
Basil's Bar on the island of Mustique

Speaking about the set-up in the London hotel, James wrote: "Ella and I find a quiet area in the garden to potter round. There, a replica of Basil's Bar in Mustique – a small private island in the Grenadines and a holiday spot the family had visited many times – has been set up. Basil himself is to be one of the wedding guests."

Princess Margaret in Mustique with Lady and Lord Glenconner© Getty
Princess Margaret in Mustique with Lord and Lady Glenconner in 1977

The late Queen's sister, Princess Margaret, also owned a five-bedroom villa – Les Jolies Eaux – on the island.

WATCH: Inside William and Kate's half-term plans

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More