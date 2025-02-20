Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's different approach to 'cherished' hobby

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Meghan Markle shared a list of things she "cherishes", including "entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the everyday," – and the Duchess of Sussex added gardening to her list of loves.

Gardening is set to be a big element of her new Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, and plays a key role in her new lifestyle brand, As Ever, and in previous home video footage shared by Meghan and Prince Harry, the former actress could often be seen pottering in her garden.

The Duchess tried her hand at gardening

Meghan even chose her garden as the backdrop for a recent video in which she shared all the details of As Ever, while crouched down among the flower beds. Remind yourself of the wholesome video below...

Spending time gardening is a hobby Princess Kate also loves, but she and her sister-in-law have different approaches to the outdoor pursuit. This was proved in 2019 when both royal wives were associated with gardens during the Chelsea Flower Show, a staple in the royal calendar.

Princess Kate's creation, 'Back to Nature' was geared towards encouraging outdoor activity among children, with waterfalls, treehouses and swings, plus a charming campfire where children could toast marshmallows.

On the other hand, Meghan didn't design her garden, instead, she supported an ecology-inspired African garden created by her and Prince Harry's favourite charity, Camfed, with the garden featuring solar panels, an irrigation system and drought-resistant crops – less whimsical, but equally impressive.

As for their gardens at home, Meghan and Harry keep chickens in their Montecito backyard, whereas Princess Kate has shared in the past that she prefers to grow vegetables, reportedly rearing potatoes in her back garden.

Her youngest son, Prince Louis follows in his mother's green-fingered footsteps, with Princess Kate sharing in the past: "Louis is growing broad beans at school."

Prince Louis' grandfather, King Charles, is perhaps the biggest royal gardening lover, even speaking about his passion for growing plants during a chat with David Beckham earlier this month, which saw the footballer tell the King and Queen he "loves" gardening.

The King spoke about his garden at Highgrove, which became a passion project for the King when he moved to the estate in 1980.

He has spent the last three decades transforming the land into an organic farm, strictly limiting the use of harmful chemicals and tending to the plants at the property.

We'd love to hear the royals sharing their tips!

