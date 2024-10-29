Royals and their surprising side hustles: Meghan Markle, Sarah Ferguson & more

Side hustles are becoming the new norm, with several royals also quickly jumping on the bandwagon!

Although senior royals are prohibited from holding down day jobs due to a conflict of interest, non-seniors have much more freedom when it comes to exploring new ventures and striking up commercial deals.

Keep scrolling to find out more about some of their seriously lucrative side hustles…

1/ 6 © Getty Meghan Markle After stepping down as senior royals in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dipped their toes into a plethora of new ventures. Chief among their projects was Meghan's Archetypes podcast deal with Spotify which saw the former Suits actress sit down with an array of famous faces to help "elevate underrepresented voices".



During the COVID-19 pandemic, meanwhile, the mother-of-two put pen to paper and wrote a children's book called The Bench. And in March, Meghan launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. While the Duchess faced a setback after her company's trademark application was refused, her brand promises to be ultra-luxurious with plans to sell jams, yoga equipment and kitchenware.



2/ 6 © Getty Images Sarah Ferguson Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson has quickly established herself as a talented author with several children's books and historical romance novels already under her belt.



Prior to becoming an author, she was a spokesperson for Weight Watchers – a gig which according to The Guardian netted her a whopping £1 million each year. Beyond this, she also took home an impressive £519,000 after teaming up with china manufacturer Wedgwood.



3/ 6 © Max Mumby/Indigo Prince Harry After quitting the royal family, the Duke of Sussex joined his wife in launching their production company and podcast platform under the Archewell Foundation banner. Together they struck lucrative deals with the likes of Spotify and Netflix, with the latter reportedly bringing in over $100 million via a five-year contract.





4/ 6 © Getty Images Zara Tindall While Princess Anne's daughter, Zara, boasts an impressive equestrian career, she's also carved out commercial deals with lifestyle and fashion brands such as Musto, Land Rover and Rolex. In 2015, she unveiled her stunning jewellery collaboration with Cajella, creating "an elegant and refined collection that perfectly defines the modern woman".



To top it all off, she's also joined forces with pram company iCandy – a British company producing high-quality pushchairs and baby products.



5/ 6 © Getty Images Peter Phillips Princess Anne's son Peter Phillips has dabbled in myriad ventures including a milk business! In 2019, he appeared in a Chinese TV advert promoting the brand Jersey Fresh Milk. Musing on his own childhood, he said in the ad: "As children, we used to spend a lot of time down at the dairy. There was a herd of Jersey cattle at Windsor, and we were brought up on it. And it was always much fuller of flavour, much creamier, than other milks that we had growing up. That has something to do with the way the cows are bred."

