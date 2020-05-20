Kate Middleton shares throwback photo from her Back to Nature garden The Duchess of Cambridge's children played in the space last year

Kensington Palace released a previously unseen photo from 2019 of the Duchess of Cambridge as she tended to her Back to Nature garden. The green-fingered royal, dressed casually in a khaki shirt, jeans and Superga plimsolls, hands over a pot plant as she makes the final finishing touches to the space which she helped to design alongside landscape architects Andree Davies and Adam White.

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis play in Kate's Back to Nature garden

The throwback photo was posted on Wednesday to support the first virtual Chelsea Flower Show after the gardening event was cancelled amid the coronavirus crisis. The caption read: "One year on from The Duchess of Cambridge's #BackToNature Garden, the Chelsea Flower Show is going digital! Visit @The_RHS to join the virtual #ChelseaFlowerShow for practical gardening advice from world-leading designers and experts all from the comfort of your own home. The Duchess’s Back to Nature garden in 2019 aimed to highlight the physical and mental health benefits of the natural world and inspire children, families, and communities to enjoy the great outdoors."

Kate climbing into the tree house in the garden

Kate's Back to Nature garden was on show at the Chelsea Flower Show last year before similar designs were displayed at RHS Hampton Court Palace Garden Festival and RHS Garden Wisley in Surrey. The mum-of-three was on site every day in the lead-up to the opening at Chelsea and even brought Prince George, Princess Charlotte and a toddling Prince Louis to play in the space.

The stunning design featured a den, a waterfall and stream and a tree house. The Duchess also gave the Queen a tour of the Back to Nature garden on the opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show.

Kate gave the Queen a tour of the garden

Her Majesty wrote a letter of support to the virtual Chelsea Flower Show earlier this week, saying: "My family and I have always enjoyed visiting the show, and I know that your members and supporters will be disappointed that they are unable to attend in person this year.

"As patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, I was pleased to hear that you will be providing gardening advice and virtual sessions on your website, from Monday 18 to Saturday 23 May.

"I am sure that my grandmother, Queen Mary, who first attended the Chelsea Flower Show in 1916, would be delighted that many people today have an enthusiasm for horticulture, and that gardening remains a popular past time in the United Kingdom. As you adapt to the present circumstances, I hope you find this unique event enjoyable and interesting. Elizabeth R."

