Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall's unexpected connection amid royal baby news revealed The Duchess of Sussex and Zara Tindall are due at a similar time

The nation has royal baby fever thanks to the arrival of Princess Eugenie's first child, followed by the lovely news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting a sibling for their son Archie Harrison.

But there's also another junior royal set to arrive very soon – and Zara Tindall's child is likely to have a special connection with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's baby.

Firstly, Meghan and Zara's due dates are very close, and the royal babies may well end up being born in the same month.

Judging by the size of Meghan's baby bump in her beautiful black and white pregnancy reveal photo with husband Harry, it looks like her baby could be due around June.

Meanwhile, Mike Tindall and Zara, who are parents to daughters Mia, seven, and Lena, two, is thought to be due in May.

Meanwhile, the Queen's grandchildren Harry, 36, and Zara, 39, have always had a special bond, with the cousins growing up together and showing their support for one another over the years – so their children will no doubt be just as close.

Zara Tindall and Prince Harry have a very special bond

The pair boast a shared love of sports and have been spotted at rugby matches and sporting events a number of times in the past, including at the England/France Six Nations game in 2011.

Keen to support her cousin at the launch of the Invictus Games in 2014, Zara took part in a game of wheelchair rugby alongside Harry and her rugby player husband Mike.

Prince Harry was of course reportedly the one who introduced Zara and Mike at a bar in Australia in 2003 during the Rugby World Cup.

Harry is a godfather to Zara's daughter Lena (pictured with Mia)

Harry is also Lena's godfather, attending the christening alongside Meghan in 2019, and has been spotted showering Zara's children with affection, as seen in this sweet snap of him with Mia.

Moreover, both Zara and Meghan have spoken publicly about the tragic experience of miscarrying a child. Writing an open letter in the New York Times, Meghan revealed she had suffered a devastating miscarriage earlier in 2020, losing her second child.

Meghan and Zara's babies are due around the same time

Zara was the first royal to publicly speak about experiencing a miscarriage. The equestrian told The Sunday Times she had suffered a second miscarriage before giving birth to her second daughter Lena, after suffering a first miscarriage in 2016.

While Harry and Zara certainly see less of each other these days due to Harry taking up residence in Los Angeles with wife Meghan, their shared experience of parenthood will no doubt bring the two couples even closer together.

