Meghan Markle's incredible TV milestone revealed as Suits co-star speaks out

The Duchess of Sussex first captured public attention through her role on the legal drama

Meghan Markle was a popular actress before she married into the royal family, and at the weekend, one of her former co-stars revealed the extent of her success.

Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter in Suits, took to Instagram to share details of the show's recent milestone alongside a heartfelt plea.

Writing about the long-running show, in which Meghan played legal eagle Rachel Zane, the actor penned: "This week SUITS broke incredible records with 3.4 billion minutes downloaded on STREAMERS in the United States.

"And that's only the United States. I wonder how many downloads there were in the 100-plus other countries where SUITS is streamed?"

He continued: "I'm humbled that the stories we created and produced for 9 seasons have been watched and rewatched and will continue to create memories for all whose enjoy the fruits of our labor.

The actor spoke out on social media

"As Harvey Specter once said, 'I don't play the odds, I play the man.' I'll take 'that' from him…"

The actor then wrote: "I stand in solidarity with my actors union, SAG/AFTRA and the writers union, WGA, to demand a fair share of the rewards for those who put in long hours and sacrifice their personal lives to create the content we ALL love.

"The issue of inequality in the entertainment industry means we must 'Play the Man' and support the creators and demand us, storytellers, receive fair compensation. It’s irresponsible to allow the few to benefit at the expense of the many. #sagaftrastrike @sagaftra @wgastrikeunite."

Gabriel's followers were quick to share their appreciation for both his work and the show in general. One commented: "Suits is an insannnnnne show!!!! I'm on season 6. And I love your acting! And your character."

Others added: "Suits deserves all the streams that are ever possible. It is forever my comfort show," and: "When the writers and actors get the appreciation they deserve and the strike ends, please give us a season 10 in Seattle with a time jump. Get the cast back together for one last ride."

Meghan left the show following her engagement to Prince Harry but her character's presence continued to be felt on the programme.

When her on-screen husband Mike, played by Patrick J. Adams, made a return for its final season, he made a cheeky reference to his former co-star's new life.

In the show's season opener, his character was asked about how his wife was doing, to which he replied: "If I told you how good, you probably wouldn’t believe me."

Patrick has previously revealed that Meghan's character would be referred to throughout the final season of the show, to explain why he had returned to the legal firm while she hadn't.

Both Meghan and Patrick left the legal drama at the end of series seven which aired in 2018, with their final scenes together showing them getting married and deciding to leave to start a new life together.

Meghan confirmed in November 2017 that she would be giving up acting prior to her 2018 wedding. But rather than expressing any upset about ending her TV career, Meghan said in an interview with the BBC at the time that she was ready for a "new chapter".