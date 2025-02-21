Former royal aide probed over Prince William's relationship with Prince Harry – see reaction

Jason Knauf, a former royal aide who worked for the Prince and Princess of Wales from 2015 to 2022, is set to appear in a new special where he will discuss William's relationship with his estranged brother, Prince Harry.

Jason is due to make an appearance on the Australian show 60 Minutes Australia, where he will also address the kind of monarch William will be when he succeeds his father, King Charles. In the trailer, which can be watched below, Jason explained: "He's going to bring [so] much down-to-earth wisdom and connection."

WATCH: Former royal aide addresses Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship

The former communications secretary was also probed about what the public should know about the Prince of Wales, with Jason replying: "Just what you see is what you get."

As the trailer drew to an end, Jason was also asked about what Prince Harry's role in the future of the monarchy. "Do you think Harry's role could change once his brother is King?" he was asked. The trailer omits what Jason's answer is.

© Instagram Jason is set to address William and Harry's relationship

William and Harry once had an unbreakable bond, with the pair being each other's best man at their respective weddings, however, in recent years, rifts have grown between the duo.

Harry first addressed the rumours during Tom Bradby's 2019 documentary, Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

© UK Press via Getty Images Jason worked for William and Kate for several years

When asked by the reporter at the time whether there was any truth to the reports, the Duke said, "inevitably stuff happens" but that there was little truth to the speculation, saying: "The majority of the stuff is created out of nothing but as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days."

Tensions deepened in early 2020 when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plans to step back as senior royals, with Harry later claiming in his and Meghan's Netflix docuseries that William screamed and shouted at him during the Sandringham summit.

© Chris Jackson The brothers have had a strained relationship in recent years

The brothers were last reunited publicly together at their grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022. Although Harry returned to the United Kingdom several times in 2023 and visited their father in 2024 following the monarch's cancer diagnosis, he didn't see his brother on any of those occasions.

Last October, William mentioned his brother when speaking about homelessness; it's believed to be the first time that the heir to the throne has publicly mentioned his brother since their estrangement.

© JONATHAN BRADY The brothers once had a close bond

Recalling his first visit to The Passage homelessness charity with his late mother, Princess Diana, more than 30 years ago, the future King said: "My mother took me to The Passage. She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think probably at the time, maybe ten. I'd never been to anything like that before, and I was a bit anxious as to what to expect."

