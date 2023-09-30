Meghan Markle's BFF Abigail Spencer surprises fans with major life update

Suits actress and the Duchess of Sussex's BFF Abigail Spencer gave fans a major life update this week, revealing she has been out on the picket lines in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"A step in the right direction. Groove is in the heart. Congratulations to our #WGA friends." Abigail captioned a picture of her with showrunner Mike O'Malley, the head of her new TV show Extended Family.

The picture saw the two both carrying strike signs outside Paramount Studios in Hollywood, and other videos on the same post saw her walking with friends Casmille Chen and Michanne Quinney.

"You’re the best! Thank you for being part of that, without them nor you, [I] wouldn’t have nowadays my favorite shows!," commented one fan as another replied: "Can't wait to see your show! Heard amazing things about it! With you, Mike, Donald, and Jon, it's gonna be incredible!"

Extended Family will premiere on NBC, and the new 30-minute comedy follows Jim and Julia, a divorced couple who decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. But when Julia meets a new love interest – Trey, the owner of Jim's favorite sports team – things get more complicated.

© NBC Jon Cryer as Jim, Abigail Spencer as Julia in Extended Family

Meghan and Abigail became friends over 15 years ago, and went on to star in Suits together. Abigail has also appeared on Mad Men, Timeless, Grey's Anatomy, and This Means War, and she is also a budding entrepreneur and the founder of County Line Florals.

Speaking to ET in 2018, Abigail revealed how she first met Meghan during an audition over a decade ago.

Talking about their extremely close bond, she said: "We were born on the same day, hours apart, in the same year... she's a trusted friend and one of the most glorious people I have ever met. I saw her and was like, 'Who is this gorgeous girl? She was just so stunning and there was just something about her, and that's how we met."

© USA Network Meghan as Rachel Zane and Abigail as Dana Scott in Suits

Forming a sweet friendship years before they starred together on Suits, Abigail also contributed to Meghan's now-discontinued lifestyle blog, the Tig, and has been present at a number of milestone moments in her good friend's life.

On May 19, 2018, Abigail attended the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, wearing a navy blue-and-white polka-dot dress from Alessandra Rich, which Princess Kate also owns.

© Chris Jackson Abigail arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan alongside Priyanka Chopra

Abigail also appeared in the Netflix documentary Harry and Meghan, where fans learned that Abigail was one of many guests who attended Meghan's baby shower in New York, while she was pregnant with Archie.

They were recently spotted together watching Beyonce's Renaissance tour in Los Angeles, where Meghan was also joined by husband Prince Harry and her mom, Doria Ragland.

© Gotham Meghan and Abigail together in NYC in 2019

Fan footage caught the foursome letting loose and dancing together, as well as a sweet moment between the pair as Harry wrapped his arms around his wife of five years as Beyonce sang '1+1'.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.