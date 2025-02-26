Princess Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie’s special family meal he shares with grandparents

Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie, eight, has just got back from his dreamy half-term in Florida.

During his emotional goodbyes to his family, Wolfie's mum Dara Huang made a sweet confession about life in her homeland, including the special meal her parents made for her and her son during their stay.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie shows off impressive skill inside ultra-lavish Chelsea home

The architect wrote: "No matter how fancy life gets, there’s nothing more luxurious than being in the love of your family [love heart emojis]. There are a lot of filters on Instagram, but one thing you can’t fake is love [prayer and love heart emojis]. I love coming back to Florida, where my parents are doing what they do best.

"Taking care of me (still) and just giving us endless love and support. My 80-year-old mum is fixing my jeans, and my 90-year-old dad is cooking bacon and egg fried rice for me and my son. When will they ever stop trying? [prayer and love heart emojis] God bless them."

The words were written alongside a series of photos capturing their final moments in the Sunshine State, hugging their loved ones goodbye.

Dara even included the sweet moment her dad prepared their meal, picturing him breaking eggs over a bowl.

Other sweet moments in the post included Dara's mum sewing her jeans in front of a sewing machine, as well as Wolfie getting a pot of sweets at an American candy store.

The photos featured iconic landmarks of the sunny location, with palm trees, the sprawling ocean, and famous department store Macy's making up the backdrop of the collection of sun-soaked images.

Friends and fans of Dara flocked to the comments section with messages. "This is so sweet! Your parents are so darling," one wrote.

A second added: "Love the pictures and message, Dara! Stay blessed," alongside two red love heart emojis. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Beautiful mum with a rising star [star emoji] Wolfie [red love heart emojis]."

When Dara and Wolfie aren't jetting off to Florida, the mother-son duo are based in the UK, in the affluent borough of SW3.

Their home in the UK allows Wolfie to see his dad, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who is now married to Princess Beatrice.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Dara and Edoardo were previously engaged before parting ways in 2018, two years after welcoming their son.

Dara, Edoardo, and Beatrice all remain on excellent terms. Talking about co-parenting, Dara previously told Harper’s Bazaar: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier.'"

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him – because it didn’t have to be so easy."